Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Home Government and Policy Union govt makes it mandatory for sellers to mention of 'Country of Origin' of...
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union govt makes it mandatory for sellers to mention of ‘Country of Origin’ of products in Government e-Marketplace

The Commerce Ministry in its statement said that the GeM has taken this significant step to promote 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Govt makes mentioning 'Country of Origin' mandatory in products listed in GeM
Image Source: Financial Express
4

In a bid to promote ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-reliant India), the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) – the dedicated portal for government procurement has made it mandatory for sellers to mention the ‘country of origin’ on products they sell through the platform.

The Union Commerce Minister released a statement on Tuesday making it mandatory for sellers to mention the ‘Country of Origin’ while registering new products on GeM.

Further, sellers who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature on GeM, have been asked to update the Country of Origin, with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same.

The Commerce Ministry in its statement said that the GeM has taken this significant step to promote ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Percentage of local content to be mentioned

The platform has also enabled a provision for indicating the percentage of local content in products in order to promote local goods.

“With this new feature, now, the Country of Origin as well as the local content percentage are visible in the marketplace for all items. More importantly, the ‘Make in India’ filter has now been enabled on the portal. Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria,” the statement said.

Since its inception, GeM is continuously working towards promoting ‘Make in India’ initiative and the portal has facilitated the entry of small local sellers in public procurement, the statement said. Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Earlier this month, the government had made changes the rules of public procurement to give maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have 50 per cent or more local content, a move aimed at promoting “Make in India” and making the country self-reliant.

PMO seeks details of action plan to cut dependence on China

This development comes on the backdrop of a high-level meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to discuss ways to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat and cut import dependency on China.

During the meeting, the PMO reportedly asked for further details to form an action plan. The discussion over reducing imports from China has underlined significance amidst increasing border tensions between the two nations. There has been a rise in the demand to boycott products from China.

The move to replace the Chinese imports with more reliance on the domestically-manufactured products comes after the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese border troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Even earlier, there have been calls for promoting Indian products and reducing dependency on Chinese goods in the Indian market, especially after the coronavirus pandemic impacted global supply chains.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsGeM products listing, E-Marketplace products, Made In India

Trending now

News Reports

2,923 ventilators manufactured, 1340 delivered out of PM CARES fund; 14,000 ventilators to be delivered to the states and union territories soon

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Rs 2000 crore allotted from PM Cares Fund for sourcing ventilators, the central government has assigned Rs 1,000 crore to the states for the welfare of migrant labourers
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more

PCI takes cognizance of The Hindu ‘threatening’ to fire journalists amidst reports of its Mumbai Bureau shutting down

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken a suo motu cognizance of the termination notice served to more than twenty journalists associated with the Mumbai edition of ‘The Hindu’ in case they fail to resign.

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

Media OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder

Agra DM schools Priyanka Gandhi for spreading fake news that 28 people died of coronavirus within 48 hours

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the District Magistrate of Agra fact-checked the claims made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter about the supposed deaths of 28 Coronavirus positive people in the past 48 hours.

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi tries to correct his pro-China image, lands up on the wrong side of The Hindu

Editorial Desk -
As Congress tried to fire-fight its pro-China sympathies being exposed out in the open, Rahul Gandhi ended up offending N Ram of The Hindu
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

After four days of damage control for inadvertently admitting casualties, Chinese state media now reconfirms its soldiers died

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Global Times claimed that China has not released 'casualties' number is because China also wants to avoid escalation.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

Union govt makes it mandatory for sellers to mention of ‘Country of Origin’ of products in Government e-Marketplace

OpIndia Staff -
The platform has also enabled a provision for indicating the percentage of local content in products in order to promote local goods.
Read more
Crime

ED raids Tahir Hussain’s factories, says he laundered money to fund Delhi riots: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
ED raids six factories of Delhi-riots accused and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain under PMLA probe.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail by Delhi High Court in the Delhi Riots case on ‘humanitarian grounds’ despite opposition from Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia student Safoora Zargar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday in the Delhi Riots case on humanitarian grounds.
Read more
News Reports

2,923 ventilators manufactured, 1340 delivered out of PM CARES fund; 14,000 ventilators to be delivered to the states and union territories soon

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Rs 2000 crore allotted from PM Cares Fund for sourcing ventilators, the central government has assigned Rs 1,000 crore to the states for the welfare of migrant labourers
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s U-turn: After protesting against felling of trees in Aarey for metro shed, BMC claims cutting trees for coastal road project ‘inevitable’

OpIndia Staff -
BMC has estimated that about 600 trees will be affected by the project which aims to link the Marine Drive with the southern end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more
News Reports

Dispute between China and Japan escalate over Senkaku Islands as latter begins complete integration of island chain

OpIndia Staff -
The Ishigaki city council in Japan’s Okinawa division has passed a bill to change the name of an administrative area covering the disputed uninhabited island chain to Tonoshiro Senkaku from Tonoshiro, starting from October 1.
Read more
Media

PCI takes cognizance of The Hindu ‘threatening’ to fire journalists amidst reports of its Mumbai Bureau shutting down

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken a suo motu cognizance of the termination notice served to more than twenty journalists associated with the Mumbai edition of ‘The Hindu’ in case they fail to resign.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump temporarily suspends issuance of new H-1B visas, other work permits

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has also issued broader directions for reforms in the existing H-1B visa which is based upon a lottery system rather than a merit-based system.
Read more
Media

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder
Read more

Connect with us

232,465FansLike
386,648FollowersFollow
255,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com