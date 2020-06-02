Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports US violence: Lawyers caught throwing Molotov cocktails on police vehicles arrested, released on USD...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

US violence: Lawyers caught throwing Molotov cocktails on police vehicles arrested, released on USD 250,000 bail

According to reports, the Federal Prosecutor stated that Mattis and Rahman drove around in their car, amidst the riots, to burn police vehicles using Molotov cocktails. He reiterated that it was not the right time to set a 'bomb thrower' free.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
New York lawyers arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails on police vehicles released on bail
Urooj Rahman (left) with Molotov Cocktail (left), co-accused Colinford Mattis
2

On Monday, two lawyers, namely, Urooj Rahman (31) and Colinford Mattis (32), who were accused of throwing Molotov Cocktail into a police vehicle in New York City during the riots that followed after the extra-judicial killing of George Floyd, were released on bail by a United States District Court in Brooklyn.

As per reports, Judge Steven Gold approved their bail order on a bond of $250,000. During the court hearing, their bail plea was opposed vehemently by the Federal counsels. The accused would be confined to their homes and the family members would be responsible, in case the accused jump bail. An appeal made by the Federal prosecutors, seeking a stay on the bail order in a separate hearing was also dismissed.

Federal prosecutor objects to releasing ‘bomb thrower’

According to reports, the Federal Prosecutor stated that Mattis and Rahman drove around in their car, amidst the riots, to burn police vehicles using Molotov cocktails. He reiterated that it was not the right time to set a ‘bomb thrower’ free. The prosecutor said that even though the duo were lawyers, their actions were contrary to the laws of the land. He added that Rahman threw her career away when she decided to throw the Molotov cocktail into an unmanned police car. “That is not the action of a rational person,” the prosecutor observed.

The background of the accused

The 32-year-old Colinford Mattis is a graduate of Princeton University and the New York School of Law. He has been on a leave from his corporate Manhattan firm named Pryor Cashman since April this year. He also served as a board member of the community in East New York. Urooj Rahman is reportedly a ‘human rights activist’ and a graduate of Fordham Law School. According to a Facebook post on April 30, she attended a discussion titled ‘Love of the Earth.’

The image of Rahman throwing the gasoline bottle out of a car window had gone viral on social media.

The crime

According to the police, surveillance video captured the bomb attack near the 88th Precinct station in Fort Greene neighbourhood of New York City. The video showed a 31-year-old Urooj Rahman throwing a lit Bud light beer bottle filled with gasoline, out of a country minivan driven by Mattis, into the broken window of a police car. The duo was stopped and arrested by another patrol car a few blocks away after they were caught committing the said crime. The cops found materials to make more Molotov cocktails inside the car. The police also discovered gasoline, lighter, and bottles filled with toilet paper.

The killing of George Floyd

On May 25, a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive. A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. Despite the victim complaining about not being able to breathe, coupled with verbal protest from onlookers, the said officer was unmoved. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, Floyd was pronounced dead.

Riots in the United States

After Floyd’s death, violent protests have broken out in several US cities. Frenzied mobs had set the 3rd precinct offices of the police in Minneapolis on fire.

On Friday night, US President Donald Trump was reportedly escorted to a special bunker after the violent protests had spread to outside of the White House in Washington, DC. Protestors had gathered outside the Presidential Estate on Friday night and clashes took place between the rioters and the President’s Secret Service. On Saturday, rioters had also desecrated the 142-year old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan in New York, fin the aftermath of the George Floyd Case. Shops have been looted, vehicles have been burned and businesses have been attacked in the violent frenzy rapidly gripping the entire nation. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUS riots violence, US apple store looting, US black lives matter

Trending now

Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.
Read more

After receiving flak for its Hinduphobic content, Zee5 Tamil suspends release of controversial web series ‘Godman’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had "no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments".

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.

How Motilal Nehru pulled a few strings and Jawaharlal Nehru signed a bond to get out of Nabha jail in just two weeks of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One here needs to ask, how many top leaders of the Congress had to suffer such harsh punishments as Veer Savarkar did?

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US violence: Lawyers caught throwing Molotov cocktails on police vehicles arrested, released on USD 250,000 bail

OpIndia Staff -
Rahman and Mattis have been released on a 250,000 USD bond. They were allegedly driving around Brooklyn throwing Molotov cocktails.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: 19 arrested over killing of RSS worker in communal clash in argument over goat grazing

OpIndia Staff -
28-year-old RSS worker Ramesh Phoolmali was killed in communal clashes which broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district two weeks back.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Communal tensions in Balochistan as a mob of 400 lynch a man to death, protests erupt across Quetta

OpIndia Staff -
a young man named Bilal Khan was lynched at a hair dresser's shop in Hazara town area of Quetta on Friday night. Two other men, Nayaz and Khalil have been severely injured after a mob attacked the three in the city.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After receiving flak for its Hinduphobic content, Zee5 Tamil suspends release of controversial web series ‘Godman’

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had "no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments".
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Manipur Handloom calls for stopping mass production of Lierum Phee in UP to protect livelihood of traditional weavers

OpIndia Staff -
The method of product and name of Leirum Phee should not be changed, experts said.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: After desecrating 142-year-old Cathedral in New York, rioters rip American flag, burn historic St. John’s church in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters have reportedly vandalised and set on fire an over 200-year-old historic St John’s church near the White House.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,223FansLike
359,010FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com