The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved to pass an ordinance aimed at protecting the cow and preventing crimes related to cow slaughter. The UP cabinet approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

According to the reports, the proposed amendment includes a penal provision of imprisonment ranging from one year to ten years for physical damage to the cow and fine from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh in cases related to cow slaughter. The UP government will bring amendments to the Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the proposed law also has a provision that allows authorities to publicise pictures of the accused in their neighbourhoods or a prominent public place if they escape after committing the crime.

Illegal transportation will be penalised

Under section 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, the driver, operator and the owner of the vehicle shall be charged for the illegal transportation of bovine animals. The proposed law will punish if there is a danger to their lives through physical damage or mutilation.

The accused will also have to bear the cost related to the maintenance of the seized cattle for a year or till the animals are released, whichever earlier. In addition to that, if the life of cow in danger is put at risk by not providing food and water with the intention of endangering their life, rigorous imprisonment will be awarded for at least one year, which may extend to seven years.

In case if someone is found guilty again under the new act, even after conviction, he shall be punished with double penalty provided for the offence committed for the second time.