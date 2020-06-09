Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Vishv Books of Delhi Press publishes anti-Hindu literature, books titled 'Brahman Union' and 'Dharam ka Shaap' sold on Amazon

Titles sold by Vishv Books include 'Dharam Ek Dhokha' and 'Kya Hindu Nari Aaj Bhi Upekshit Hai?' (Are Hindu Women still ignored to this day?)

The Delhi Press has attracted a lot of controversy over the years due to its editorial policies that have often taken a derogatory approach towards the Hindu religion. It is one of India’s largest publishing houses and its popular publications include The Caravan and Champak. One of its associate companies, Vishv Books, publishes textbooks for children along with books on various other issues.

Recently, a user on Twitter, who tweets under the username @kirron909, flagged off several titles Vishv Books had published that were off a markedly anti-Hinduism slant. Some of them were authored by Rakesh Nath, who is one of the inheritors of Delhi Press founded by Vishva Nath, and oversees the affairs of Vishv Books. Titles of the books include Dharmik Karmkand: Pando ka Chakravyuh and Dharm ka Shaap, which were authored by Rakesh Nath himself.

Image Credit: @kirron909/Twitter

As is evident, the titles suggest a markedly anti-Brahmin stance of the author and it is easy to undrestand why people would take objection to such hate-mongering. Apart from these book, numerous other books are apparently sold by Vishv Books on Amazon which seek to portray Hinduism in a negative light.

Image Credit: @kirron909/Twitter

Rakesh Nath has authored several other books that target Hinduism. One of his books he authored is titled, ‘Chamatkar ko Namaskar’ (Namaskar to Chamatkar). The description says that every Hindu Guru and Saint has invented fake miracles to further their own commercial interests. Conspicuously, Nath never targets any other religion in such a manner.

Another book, ‘Laat aur Savalaat’, says that priests who officiate over rituals related to marriages and other occasions and ‘babas’ are making fools out of those who have faith in such matters. Again, Rakesh Nath has no words to offer to people from other religions and restricts himself to insulting Hindus alone.

Another book of his, ‘Bhoot Chamatka’, paints Tantriks as thugs.

One book by Rakesh Nath titled ‘Hari Mirch ka Raaz’ (The secret of Green Chillies) claims in its description that every Sadhu and Saint has opened a shop of lies, deceit and dishonesty.

In addition to these books, Titles sold by Vishv Books include ‘Dharam Ek Dhokha’ and ‘Kya Hindu Nari Aaj Bhi Upekshit Hai?’ (Are Hindu Women still ignored to this day?). Another book published by them was titled ‘Brahmin Union’. However, the publication of such titles is consistent with the previous conduct of the publication house.

The October 2019 edition of Champak, one of the publications of Delhi Press which caters to children, indulged in victimhood mongering regarding Kashmiri Muslims following the abrogation of Article 370. It claimed that little children in Kashmir wish to go out and play but couldn’t do so due to the terrible oppression wreaked by the Indian State.

The anti-Hindu propaganda of The Caravan, that performed a caste analysis of the martyrs of the Pulwama Terror Attack, is well known. Another of its publications, Sarita, regularly publishes atrocity literature aimed at Hinduism as well.

