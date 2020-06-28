On Thursday, Khawaja Asif, Pakistani legislator and a member of the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Noon), slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his failures on the diplomatic front and praised India for securing the non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a high vote margin.

14 minutes into his speech, Asif stated, “It is not a big deal to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC. However, to win by 184 votes out of a total of 192 votes is a big deal. Our so-called brother nations have voted for India. Other countries get elected by 140 or 145 or even 150 seats but India got elected with 182 seats.”

“Face the reality! Be it foreign policy or health or economy, everything is failing and collapsing (in Pakistan). And you (Imran Khan) are trying to appease us. The water has run over our heads. “The destruction caused to Pakistan due to Imran Khan can only be reversed if we get rid of him. As long as he remains on the throne, the cycle of devastation will continue,” Khwaja Asif emphasised.

Slams Imran Khan for calling bin Laden a ‘martyr’

The PML-N legislator also reprimanded Imran Khan for referring to slain terrorist Osama bin Laden as a ‘shaheed (martyr).’ “The man brought terrorism to this country. He was a terrorist of the highest level. He has destroyed my country. But our Prime Minister is calling him a martyr. Osama was brought to this country by Zia-ul-Haq (erstwhile military dictator) but Imran is calling him ‘shaheed’. Even Pervez Musharraf was Imran’s Godfather and continues to remain so,” Asif highlighted.

India wins UNSC seat unopposed

In a significant development, India was elected to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member from the Asia-Pacific category for a two-year term on Wednesday night. According to the reports, India received overwhelming support as it was elected unopposed as one of the non-permanent members of the UNSC after winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. The minimum requirement to get elected was 128 votes. India will begin its two-year term on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.