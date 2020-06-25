‘Shaheed kar diya’: Imran Khan refers to terrorist Osama Bin Laden as martyr while speaking in Pakistan parliament

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has referred the 9/11 mastermind and the global terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. While addressing the Pakistan assembly, Khan said that we helped America in the war on terror and later we were embarrassed when they came to Abottabad and killed Osama-bin-laden and martyred him.

Imran Khan accused America for killing Osama bin Laden within Pakistan without informing the Islamabad.

While speaking in the Pakistan Parliament, Imran Khan said, “The way we helped America in the war on terror, but in return, we were abused wherever they did not succeed.”

He further said, “…Ek hua ji Osama Bin Laden ko Americans ne Abbottabad main maar diya…shaheed kar diya. Uske baad kya hua? Sari duniya ne hume gaaliyan di…bura bhala humein kaha. Yaani hamara ally humare mulq mein aake maar raha hai kisi ko aur humein hi nahi bata raha. 70,000 Pakistani mar chuke hain unki jang ke liye. Yani itni zyada jillat.” (The Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden in Abottabad and martyred him, what happened after that we had to face a major embarrassment. Our own ally sent their forces to kill Osama bin Laden in Pakistan without informing Islamabad. 70000 Pakistanis have lost their lives in America’s war against terror. This much of insult.)

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on social media in which Prime Minister Imran Khan in a TV interview even refused to consider Osama bin Laden as a ‘terrorist’. In fact, he went ahead comparing George Washington saying that he was a terrorist for British but freedom fighter for others.

The deadly terrorist and leader of Al-Qaeda were eliminated in a military operation by the US navy seals in 2011 in Pakistan’s Abottabad. He was accused of orchestrating several terror attacks and bomb explosions across the world.

Pakistan at every stage has emerged as a terror apologist while domesticating the deadliest global terrorist and their camps on its soil. It is confirmed by a report of a New York-based Artificial Intelligence startup had revealed that Pakistan removed the names of almost 4,000 terrorists from its terror watchlist. The removed names include LeT leader and Mumbai attack mastermind Zakir ur Rehman Lakhvi and many others.