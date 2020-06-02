Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee government quarantines five migrant workers in an abandoned public toilet...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee government quarantines five migrant workers in an abandoned public toilet in Kolkata

Although authorities have denied it, the visuals captured by Calcutta News show the migrant workers housed in a public toilet which has been abandoned for a long time

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
public toilet
Screengrab from Calcutta News showing quarantine center in abandoned public toilet
115

West Bengal’s unpreparedness to handle the coronavirus crisis was exposed once again after Calcutta News reported that five returning migrant workers have been quarantined in an abandoned public toilet in Ward No 79 of Taratala, Kolkata, by the Mamata Banerjee government.

According to the local news channel, when approached, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation denied any such occurrence, but visuals of migrants being placed in the erstwhile bathroom, along with their belongings, have been captured on camera by Calcutta News. The migrant workers have been placed in the abandoned public toilet of Taratala Godagacha, which is a densely populated area of the state capital.

CN NEWS ROOM_290520

CN NEWS ROOM_290520

Posted by Calcutta News Live on Friday, May 29, 2020

The visuals show the migrant workers housed in a public toilet which has been abandoned for a long time. The fixtures in the toilets and bathrooms are broken and the entire facility filled with garbage. The report also mentioned that although power connection was restored after it was the workers spent 24 hours at the quarantine centre set up in the public toilet, it does not have any fan. This means that the quarantined people will have to spend 14 days in such an inhuman condition.

As soon as this news became public, irate locals took to the street, protesting against the government, reported Calcutta News.

The indifference in the West Bengal government’s attitude toward the migrant workers have received flak from Congress leader Abdul Mannan, has accused Mamata Banerjee of showing utter disrespect toward these individuals. He questions the decision of turning the abandoned toilets into a quarantine centre while numerous schools and colleges of the state are standing empty at the moment, as all classes have been stalled for now.

These buildings could have been used as isolation facilities for these destitute individuals, opined the Congress MLA, furthering that this decision has exposed the inhumane side of the TMC government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Calcutta News removed by Cable operators for critising state govt

It may be noted that Calcutta News has been facing the ire of the Mamata Banerjee government for exposing the mismanagement of the Coronavirus pandemic by the state administration. The Channel was blocked by all cable operators in Kolkata and nearby areas. West Bengal BJP termed it as an undeclared emergency in Bengal. They said that after gag order on mainstream media and arrests of Social Media activists, now the channel has been banned as it it has been taken off air by all MSOs.

The channel had confirmed that it was under the attack of state government. They updated the banner image in their social media accounts to inform that their channel was off the air from some areas not due to some technical issue, but due to attack from the state government.

I am helpless, there is nothing I can do

Expressing her utter helplessness to stop coronavirus cases in the state, the Bengal CM stated yesterday: “It is not in my hands any more. Now I have nothing to do. You can sleep with corona by your side. Make it your pillow. I am sorry.”

West Bengal has recorded 5130 cases of coronavirus as of date. 309 people have died in the state so far. 18 out of 22 districts have recorded coronavirus cases. Kolkata has the highest number of cases, followed by North 24 Parganas. Both regions were also badly affected by cyclone Amphan.

Blames migrant workers for increase in coronavirus cases

However, this decision to place migrant workers in public toilets does not come as a surprise as the apathy of the Mamata Banerjee’s government towards them had become evident when she had claimed that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the incoming of the migrant workers and termed the Shramik trains bringing back thousands of labourers of her own state to their homes, as ‘Corona Express’.

Center accused Mamata Banerjee of not cooperating in dealing with migrant worker crisis

Earlier, the Home Minister Amit Shah had levelled serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government that they are not supporting the Centre in resolving the migrant crisis. Indian Railways had echoed similar sentiments.

Earlier, reports had emerged that suggested that the Mamata Banerjee government had abandoned the stranded tourists stuck in Uttarakhand as the state government had been unresponsive despite repeated requests that have been made by the migrants.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

The fake equivalence communists are trying to manufacture between Blacks of America and Muslims of India

Saket Suryesh -
The killing og Geoge Floyd in the USA by the cops and the subsequent riots have got the Communists in India to draw a false equivalence between blacks in USA and Muslims in India
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests

Relaxation fallout: Anti-CAA lobby to organise nationwide protests to demand the scrapping of UAPA, release of the anti-CAA rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The anti-CAA lobby has called to organise a mass protest movement titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jaega' to mobilise support and corner government on the arrests of anti-CAA rioters

“Utna dimaag hota to comedian kyun banta”: Netizens roast comedian Vir Das for asking critics to not criticise comics unless they have written joke...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In what came across as the 'woke' version of asking people to walk a mile in someone's shoes before criticising them, Vir Das asked people who don't like jokes to not tell the comedians tha their jokes are lame unless they have written jokes themselves.

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee government quarantines five migrant workers in an abandoned public toilet in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
An abandoned public toilet in Taratala, Kolkata used as quarantine center to house migrants by West Bengal government
Read more
News Reports

Death of woman at Muzaffarpur station: Railway affidavit filed in Patna HC states she died 4 hours ago in train, brother-in-law said she had...

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railways files affidavit in Patna High Court in the case of death of woman at Muzaffarpur station, says train was not delayed
Read more
News Reports

Concerns raised over nuclear and chemical plants in Maharashtra as cyclone Nisarga heads towards the state

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has several chemical and nuclear plants which are a matter of concern due to the cyclone Nisarga.
Read more
News Reports

Religious conversions of Dalit Hindus in Uttarakhand prevalent since ages becomes more rampant during coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Coronavirus pandemic gave the Christian's an opportunity to lure the affected backward Hindus in Uttarakhand via monetary inducements
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Christian couple, convicted for blasphemy, gets an appeal hearing against death penalty after 6 years

OpIndia Staff -
The duo was handed the death sentence for blasphemy by an additional district and sessions judge of Toba Tek Singh on April 4, 2014,
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence report says terrorists and anti-social elements planning attacks in Delhi, CRPF steps up security in the national capital

OpIndia Staff -
Alert issued by intelligence agencies say Terrorists of the various groups as well as anti-social elements might be planning terror attacks in Delhi
Read more
Opinions

The fake equivalence communists are trying to manufacture between Blacks of America and Muslims of India

Saket Suryesh -
The killing og Geoge Floyd in the USA by the cops and the subsequent riots have got the Communists in India to draw a false equivalence between blacks in USA and Muslims in India
Read more
News Reports

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president

OpIndia Staff -
The position of Delhi BJP Chief which was being handled by Manoj Tiwari has been handed over to Adesh Kumar Gupta
Read more
News Reports

Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah like a disparaging tweet to Republic TV from Pakistani lawyer who had earlier glorified terrorists attacking India

OpIndia Staff -
Asad Khan, the Pakistani lawyer, had earlier posted tweets glorifying terrorist Riyaz Naikoo as 'resister' and accusing the Indian government of brutalising Kashmiris through coronavirus
Read more

Connect with us

229,311FansLike
359,819FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com