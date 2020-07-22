An Afghan girl named Qamar Gul is all over the news for shooting and killing two Taliban terrorists when they entered her house to kill her family. The local officials said that the Taliban killed her parents for supporting the government.

On 17th July at around 1 AM, more than 40 Talibani terrorists had entered the Village of Geriveh located in central Ghor province. They entered Gul’s house, where she was living with her parents and brother.

The officials said that the terrorists knocked on the door of Gul’s house while looking for her father. Mohamed Aref Aber, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said that her mother went to the door to see who was knocking. When she noticed armed men, she refused to open the door. “Gul’s mother was immediately shot dead by the attackers, who then entered the house and shot at her father,” he added.

Qamar Gul saw them killing her parents and picked up his father’s AK-47 assault rifle. She shot dead the two terrorists first and continued defending herself and her brother. Gul and her 12-year-old brother, Habibullah, injured several others. Several Taliban terrorists joined the gun-fight, but the villagers and pro-government militiamen joined Gul’s side to throw them out of the village.

The Afghan officials took Gul and her brother to a safe place in the provincial capital. Aber said they both of them were in a state of shock for two days and did not talk much. However, they are recovering slowly. They kept on saying, “This was our right because we did not need to live without our parents.” The kids do not have many relatives in the village, and only half-brothers live close to them. Gul is aged between 14-16 years.

Praised by the Afghan government

The Afghan government praised her actions at a cabinet meeting. President Ashraf Ghani has invited them to the presidential palace. District governor Mohammad Rafiq Alam said, “When I saw them that night, they were shocked, but we’re feeling honoured. A photograph of Gul wearing a headscarf and holding a gun across her lap has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Long conflict in Afghanistan

In 2001 the US ousted the Taliban regime that controlled Afghanistan. Since then, the Taliban terrorists are killing villagers who they suspect of being informers. Till now more than 100,000 Afghans have lost their lives. In recent months the terrorists have increased their attacks on the security forces though there was an agreement to peace talks. Afghan forces and Taliban terrorists clash regularly to gain control of areas. The Afghan government also says that Pakistan is actively supporting Taliban terrorists to spread unrest in the region.

Recently, Taliban terrorists had also reportedly attacked an Afghan army base in Taktpol, Kandahar. Reports have stated that more than 63 Taliban terrorists, including dozens of Pakistanis, have been killed in the retaliatory response by the Afghan forces.