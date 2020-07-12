After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, now Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been reported positive for Covid-19. Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan informed everyone on Twitter that they have been tested positive and shifted to Nanavati Hospital. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive.

Today morning, there were reports that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya both tested negative. Still, it seems like there are some changes in Aishwarya’s health status after the final report came at 2:30 PM. Other family members Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and her children Navya and Agastya have tested negative for coronavirus.

It is being reported that both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic. Therefore, it is speculated that they will be home quarantined instead of being admitted at a hospital, as Aaradhya is minor. Amitabh Bachchan is in high risk group due to his age, and both he and Abhishekh have mild symptoms, due to which both have been shifted to Nanavati hospital.

Following the detection of Coronavirus cases in the Bachchan residence, the house Jalsa has been sealed by the administration, and it has been declared a containment zone.

BMC today sanitized Bachchan’s residence to reduce the possibility of further spread. The father-son duo requested everyone who came in close proximity to them to get tested as soon as possible. Abhishek also said that they had informed the authorities and complying with all the guidelines.

The number of cases in Maharashtra are increasing at an alarming pace. 18 personnel at Raj Bhavan Mumbai were tested positive after which Governor went into self quarantine. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 99,499 active cases in the state, while 1,36,985 have been cured, and 10,116 have lost their lives. The total number of cases in India is closing to one million, currently standing at 8,49,553.