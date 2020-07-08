Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in a police encounter. Read details

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has arrested another close aide of Vikas Dubey from Faridabad. It is believed that gangster Vikas Dubey had taken shelter at one of his relatives' residence at Sector 87 in Faridabad.

Amar Dubey, the close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey/ Image Source: hindustan times
Amar Dubey, who was a close aide of wanted notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, has been killed in a police encounter by Uttar Pradesh police in Hamirpur on Wednesday. 

According to the reports, Amar was an accused in the Kanpur attack on policemen case in which eight cops were killed and several others were injured by Vikas Dubey and his men. Amar was a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal.

“The aide Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning,” UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Amar, who was also a wanted criminal in several other cases, was killed by Uttar Pradesh STF (Special Task Force) in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur. The administration had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Amar. The police were tracking Vikas Dubey and managed to intercept Amar Dubey a little after daybreak earlier today in Hamirpur.

As per reports, the STF along with help of District Police sealed the area and launched a search operation. The police were looking for Amar Dubey when he reportedly opened fire at the cops. In retaliatory fire from the police, he was killed.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has arrested another close aide of Vikas Dubey from Faridabad. It is believed that gangster Vikas Dubey had taken shelter at one of his relatives’ residence at Sector 87 in Faridabad. Some reports also suggest that Vikas Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday. A man who was arrested during the raid in Faridabad on Tuesday informed that Dubey had left the hotel just moments before the cops arrived.

The Uttar Pradesh STF are in touch with the Haryana Police in search for gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides. The police force of neighbouring states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have also intensified their search for the notorious gangster.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen, injured six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping.

According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel. The deceased cops of Kanpur have been identified as DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

