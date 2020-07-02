Thursday, July 2, 2020
Updated:

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

Recently, in the backdrop of India-China face-off in Galwan Valley, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing that these apps possess threats to national security.

OpIndia Staff

Ladakh standoff: India Inc rises to the occasion.
154

After the unprovoked intrusion from the Chinese army at Ladakh border, there has been a great deal of anger in Indian citizens. While there have been call for boycott of Chinese products the Indian industrialists, too, have now stepped in to help us move forward on the path of self-reliance.

Parth Jindal, the managing director of JSW Cement, on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam China for its aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh killing 20 Indian soldiers.

In a tweet, the Indian industrialist also said that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our soldiers was a huge wake-up call and a clarion call for action and pledged that JSW Group, which has net imports of $400 million from China, will bring it down to zero in next two years.

Image Source: Parth Jindal

Reportedly, the cement business of the JSW Group imports clinkers, the base rock of cement from China, which is then converted into usable cement by mixing fly ash supplied by JSW Steel to supply it to the domestic markets.

Anand Mahindra responds to Chinese aggression

Jindal’s tweet comes a day after businessman Anand Mahindra had also slammed Hu Xijin, the editor of English China daily Global Times, who had tried to mock India over the ban of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok.

Following the ban of Chinese apps, Hu Xijin had taken to Twitter to state that even if Chinese people wanted to boycott Indian products, they cannot do it as they do not find many Indian goods.

The tweet by Chinese media propagandist had angered Anand Mahindra, who responded to him by stating, “I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion…”

Image Source: Anand Mahindra

India bans Chinese app, infrastructure contracts

Recently, in the backdrop of India-China face-off in Galwan Valley, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing that these apps possess threats to national security.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had also terminated a contract worth Rs.471 crore with a Chinese company. A few days back, BSNL had announced that they will terminate the contract with a Chinese company to set up 4G services. The Department of Telecom has also decided not to let Huawei to take part in 5G spectrum testing.

Taking a cue, on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also stated that the Indian government will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects. He had added that the companies would not be able to participate in joint ventures as well.

