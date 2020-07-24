Friday, July 24, 2020
Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

Kashyap claimed that he had narrated the story of "Mukkabaaz" to Sushant before the release of MS Dhoni but after it became super-hit, Sushant did not call him back and he had to go on with "Mukkabaaz" without him.

Over a month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise and on the day his film Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on one of the popular Over the top (OTT) media services, film director Anurag Kashyap targeted the actor and levelled explosive allegations against him.

Anurag Kashyap alleges Sushant Singh Rajput ghosted him after MS Dhoni’s spectacular success

Kashyap, in an interview published on Bollywood tabloid Filmfare, alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput “ghosted” on him following the spectacular success of his movie–”MS Dhoni–The untold story“. Kashyap claimed that he had narrated the story of “Mukkabaaz” to Sushant before the release of MS Dhoni but after it became super-hit, Sushant did not call him back and he had to go on with “Mukkabaaz” without him.

“Years later, in 2016, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. I’d written a script, again Mukesh Chhabra went to Sushant. He told him that Anurag had written a script in which he’s looking for an actor/star who is based out of Uttar Pradesh. Sushant heard the script; Dhoni released, Dhoni became a super-hit, he didn’t call me back. I’m not upset, I moved on and went ahead with Mukkabaaz. It’s not like anybody’s upset. I’m so used to this,” Filmfare quoted Kashyap as saying.

Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses: Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap also added that like any other outsider or newcomer, Sushant Singh Rajput also craved for validation from established production houses. He claimed that Rajput had apparently walked out of his movie “Hasee Toh Phasee” to work with YRF on “Shuddh Desi Romance“.

“Mukesh Chhabra used to work from my office. We, at Phantom, were making ‘Hasee Toh Phasee‘. We started with Sushant Singh Rajput and then approached Parineeti Chopra. He (Sushant) then went to YRF which gave him a deal to work on Shuddh Desi Romance. He chose the YRF film and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee– a film of an outsider,” Kashyap said.

Alleging that Sushant was seeking recognition from renowned production houses, Kashyap added, “He chose a movie like Drive over the one I was doing because he wanted to work with Dharma. Now people are using his death to drag everybody down.”

The allegations came amidst the raging debate over the prevalence of nepotism in the industry. The debate was sparked off after the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a quintessential outsider in the Bollywood industry, who gave up his life by committing suicide on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise provoked outrage among his fans and other celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, who alleged that Bollywood bigwigs’ proclivity of perpetuating nepotism in the industry is one of the reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput took such a drastic decision of ending his life.

