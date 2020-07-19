'Befitting reply' actress Taapsee Pannu takes U-turn on Nepotism

The ‘Badla’ actress, Taapsee Pannu, is known for her ‘befitting replies’ to netizens on social media. When she was recently asked about her opinion on the raging debate of nepotism in Bollywood, Taapsee conceded that it is difficult for a person to survive in the industry without a Godfather. She emphasised that it takes longer to build connections and get opportunities for an outsider than a privileged actor born and raised within the film fraternity. Tapasee Pannu also revealed that she had ‘lost opportunities’ due to nepotism.

Taapsee Pannu made contradictory claims on Nepotism

But earlier, in an interview dating back to 2017, actress Taapsee Pannu had claimed that even though nepotism existed in Bollywood, it did not imply the end of one’s career. “You might lose out on some projects because of nepotism, but something else will come your way. You can’t keep blaming nepotism for not getting work,” the actress was quoted as saying. She went on to claim that wasn’t passionate about films and how it worked in her favour. Taapsee emphasised, “You will get your fair share of work despite having no connections in the industry and I am the living example of that. “

From patronising others in 2017 to not ‘blame’ nepotism for not getting opportunities by citing her example to conceding the difficulty in surviving in Bollywood without a Godfather and losing out on movies herself, life has indeed come to a full circle for Taapsee Pannu. The actress might have had a change of heart but the contradiction and the blatant U-turn is distinctly visible to even those seeking for a ‘befitting reply’ from her.

Nepotism in Bollywood

Following the untimely death of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood. Netizens had accused the film fraternity of favourtism and nepotism. Actress Sonam Kapoor defended nepotism and her privilege by claiming that her father worked hard for it. She had asserted that charges of nepotism against her were not an insult but ‘karma’. Lashing out against nepotism, Kangana Ranaut added that he was treated as a ‘leftover’ by the same lobby that was shedding crocodile tears after his tragic death. “Is this possible that the ill-treatment meted out to him has no connection to his suicide?”, she asked.