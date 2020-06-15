Monday, June 15, 2020
“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

"This is not suicide. It is a planned murder. Sushant's only mistake was that he believed when they called him he's worthless," Ranaut hits out on the make-believe world of Bollywood

OpIndia Staff

Kangana Ranaut blames lobby for the 'planned murder' of Sushant Singh
Kangana Ranaut (left), Sushant Singh Rajput (right)
In a Twitter post on Monday, actress Kangana Ranaut hit out at the ‘lobby’ for pushing the 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput to the brink of suicide. In a 2 minute video, Kangana exposed the propaganda of the film fraternity and the journalists who work in cahoots with them to undermine the talent of the ‘outsiders’ and convince them to live under the false impression that they are ”worthless.’

“The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left us shattered. However, propagandists are now portraying him as an individual with weak mindset who committed suicide, on being depressed. He was an engineer and a rank holder. How can he have a weak mind? In his last posts, he had clearly hinted about his fears of being deserted by the industry. He had pleaded people to watch his movies as he had no Godfather in Bollywood”, she said

Kangana said that Sushant had expressed his grief, in several interviews, over not being accepted as a part of the film industry. She added that he was treated as a ‘leftover’ by the same lobby that was shedding crocodile tears after his tragic death. “Is this possible that the ill-treatment meted out to him has no connection to his suicide?”, she asked.

Lack of Acknowledgement

The actress reiterated that Sushant Singh Rajput received no acknowledgement or awards, despite being in the industry for 7 years and starring in movies such as ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Kedarnath’, and ‘MS Dhoni.’ She complained that while ‘trash’ movies such as Gully Boy received several awards, Sushant’s critically acclaimed ‘Chhichhore’ went unnoticed. Speaking directly to the ‘lobby’, she remarked, “We do not need your films. But, at least give us an appreciation for the work we do. They declare my super-hit films as flops. They have filed 6 cases in a bid to intimidate me. Why are they trying to send me to jail? How did badly made Gully Boy get so many awards and Chhichhore, a well made movie didn’t win any?”

Kangana questions journalistic ethics

Kangana also pointed out the lack of integrity and professional ethics amongst some journalists. She lambasted tabloid writers who have vilified Sushant Singh Rajput with adjectives such as ‘psychotic’, ‘neurotic’ and ‘addict’. Exposing the hypocrisy of the lobby and a section of the media, she stated how the dug addiction of Sanjay Dutt was both glorified and eulogies. The actress also accused journalists of planting the thought of ‘suicide’ in her mind.

Not suicide, but planned murder

“This is not suicide. It is a planned murder. Sushant’s only mistake was that he believed in their (demotivating) words. They said that he was worthless and he believed it. He did not remember what his mother had told him. They said that he cannot achieve anything. And, he believed it. They want to write history that Sushant was feeble-minded. They won’t tell you the truth (that led to his demise). Now, we have to decide who will write the history. We will decide that”, she concluded.

"They told him he is worthless and he believed them," Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

