The Special Investigation Team has arrested the main accused Pyare Miyan in the sexual exploitation of minor girls in Bhopal from Srinagar and brought to the city. The accused was absconding from the last 4 days. The 68-year-old man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl adopted daughter, apart from running a sex trafficking racket.

#UPDATE A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct investigation in the case. SIT will be headed by South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota. #MadhyaPradesh — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

The preliminary investigations into the Bhopal sex racket case have revealed that Pyare Miyan was involved in the trafficking of minor girls. The girls trapped in the racket used to call Miyan as ‘Abbu’, which means ‘father’. The man claimed that he was the owner of a newspaper.

Four people, including two women, were taken into custody in this case before Pyare Mian’s arrest. These include broker Sweety Vishwakarma (21), Uwais, Anas and Rabia. Uwais and Anas are relatives of the main accused Pyare Miyan. A victim’s grandmother has also been arrested in this case.

Another woman accused of introducing minor girls to Pyare Miyan has been arrested by the police. The arrested woman, Gulshan, is reportedly a distant relative of Pyare Miyan. Miyan used to call her “daughter-in-law” in public.

The police have claimed that Pyare Miyan used to force girls into the sex trade for earning money and paying for their living. At least 7 girls have come forward levelling serious allegations of sexual molestation and sex trafficking against him.

The police raid at Pyare Miyan’s four houses in Bhopal and Indore have resulted in the recovery of a large amount of pornographic material stored on DVDs, CD players, pen drives and hard disks. Some of it was also child pornography material. Apart from this, reindeer horns, wildlife bones and a great many numbers of liquor bottles were also retrieved from his flats. Two of his cars have also been seized.

Pyare Miyan exploited minor girls

The case involving Pyare Miyan came to light when police found 5 minor girls wandering around on the road in an inebriated state on July 12. On interrogation, they found that the girls were raped under the influence of alcohol by a certain Pyare Miyan. The police later found that he is a land mafia and had was involved in sex trafficking of minor girls. An investigation was launched into the illegal activities presided over by Pyare Miyan.

The investigation also revealed that Pyare Mian physically abused the minor girls. When she was older, she would get them married. In this case, a woman named Sweety Vishwakarma was also supporting her. At the same time, he used to come to the girls and the beloved used to exploit them on the pretext of giving them jobs. He also used to give money in the name of loans to the parents of the girls and then make them their victims.

Uwais, Pyare Miyan’s driver’s brother also accused of rape

According to the reports, Uwais, brother of Anas, the driver and relative of the accused Pyare Miyan, had also raped the 13-year-old minor girl. Uwais had apparently impregnated the girl in Indore after which she was shifted to a hospital in Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal for abortion.

At the time of abortion, the 21-year-old Sweety Vishwakarma was present in the hospital as a relative of the accused Pyare Miyan. The ChildLine organisation and the police came to know about other cases of Pyare Miyan after recording the statement of the victim. Miyan is currently under arrest on the charges of sexual exploitation of several minors.

The statements by a 16-year-old victim have revealed that Pyare Miyan had threatened to kill her and her mother. Because of these threats, despite being freed from the clutches of Miyan 10 months ago, the girl and her mother kept mum on the atrocities committed by him.

The girl’s mother claims that the girl’s maternal grandmother had remarried to Pyare Miyan’s brother. He adopted the girl three years ago, then 13-years-old, for studies and proper upbringing. He kept her for a year and a half with another girl in a flat in Indore.

However, the mother’s victim adds that in the month of September last year, the girl had complained on phone about the harassment faced by her. Following this, her mother brought the girl back to her home. But shortly afterwards, the victim and her mother were threatened by Pyare Miyan for getting the girl the back. Despite their protests, Miyan had sent goons to their house to beat the girl’s parents.

The victim’s father, an auto driver, lamented that after being fed up of Pyare Miyan and his goons, he had to sell his house and forced to live in anonymity.

Pyare Miyan was allotted a government accommodation

Madhya Pradesh police have started seizing the properties of Pyare Miyan located in Bhopal and Indore. It also came to light that the state government had given him a government bungalow, which has now been evacuated. However, the revelation has left people wondering as to how could Miyan get government accommodation.

This government accommodation, ostensibly an MLA Rest House, sprawling over an area of about 5000 sq ft, was allotted to Pyare Miyan in 1990. The campus was allotted to Miyan for running a workshop. However, he turned this government bungalow into his luxurious home. Despite several notices, he did not evacuate the bungalow.

There were two properties in the government bungalow allotted to Miyan. After a lot of struggle, one of them was vacated by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat in 2002. However, Miyan clung on to the other one. He opened the office of an English newspaper named ‘Dainik Afkar’ from the government bungalow.

The administration is investigating all the illegal constructions and other illegal activities linked to Pyare Miyan. The police have already demolished an illegally occupied wedding hall and other houses in Bhopal. The process of demolition of other unlawfully acquired houses is underway.