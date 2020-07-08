Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists hail terrorist Burhan Wani on his death anniversary, vow to...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists hail terrorist Burhan Wani on his death anniversary, vow to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir

For several years Burhan Wani had managed to stay away from the grasp of the security forces. Following his death, several people rushed to whitewash his image.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Terrorist Burhan Wani was killed by security forces on 8th July 2016
5

Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists on Twitter today hailed the slain terrorist Burhan Wani on his fourth death anniversary and vowed to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir.

Pakistanis hailed him as a ‘martyr’.

Some even referred to him as the racist communist homophobe leader ‘Che Guevara’.

Presumably Pakistani Twitter handles posing as Turkish women also tweeted hailing Burhan Wani. One Sakibul with Bangladesh flag on his Twitter name claiming to be from Bangladesh also hailed Wani’s ‘sacrifice’. Another Twitter handle claiming to be from Kashmir said how the killing of Wani gave birth to many other Wanis in the valley.

Burhan Wani

In a fierce battle, Burhan Wani was eliminated by security forces on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. For several years Burhan Wani had managed to stay away from the grasp of the security forces. Following his death, several people rushed to whitewash his image. Journalist Barkha Dutt termed him as a “son of school headmaster”. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah was more worried about the aftermath of Wani’s death, instead of congratulating the army. Activist Kavita Krishnan, on the other hand, condemned the supposed “extrajudicial killing” of Wani.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsburhan wani

Trending now

News Reports

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe various violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust

OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.
Read more
News Reports

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.
Read more

Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The house of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night. Police has launched a probe.

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in a police encounter. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, was an accused in the Kanpur attack on policemen in which eight cops were killed and several others were injured.

‘Turn vegan’ anti-slaughter poster in Lucknow featuring goat not related to Eid, claims PETA in an exclusive interview with OpIndia

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
A massive controversy was kicked up after the Islamic fundamentalists vehemently protested against the PETA poster in Lucknow which showed a goat urging people to go vegan

Pulwama attack: NIA nabs Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, 7th terrorist who provided logistics and high-end mobile phones to the JeM terrorists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With this arrest, the National Investigation Agency has until now nabbed 7 accused in 2019 Pulwama attack

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists hail terrorist Burhan Wani on his death anniversary, vow to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
In a fierce battle, Burhan Wani was eliminated by security forces on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.
Read more
News Reports

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to probe various violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust

OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.
Read more
News Reports

Academic loss due to coronavirus: Course load of CBSE curriculum reduced, chapters on ‘secularism’, ‘citizenship’ deleted. Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The decision to drop such topics were made after the direction of the HRD ministry which asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to compensate for the academic loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools.
Read more
News Reports

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

OpIndia Staff -
The house of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night. Police has launched a probe.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey killed in a police encounter. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, was an accused in the Kanpur attack on policemen in which eight cops were killed and several others were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Congress calls out MP Smriti Irani for alleged toilet scam in Amethi during 2018-2019 when Rahul Gandhi was the sitting MP

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party shot itself in the foot when it posted a tweet alleging a toilet scam in Amethi under the watch of Smriti Irani.
Read more
News Reports

‘It’s not like Narendra Modi is paying for the temple construction’: Islamists in Pakistan’s Islamabad unite to punish ‘kafirs’

OpIndia Staff -
The construction stopped after a radical extremists razed the boundary wall of the first proposed temple in Islamabad.
Read more
News Reports

Rajnath Singh orders speedy completion of road projects in Ladakh worth Rs. 20,000 crores, BRO instructed to complete strategic DSDBO road in 3 months:...

OpIndia Staff -
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the go-ahead to speed up the completion of the road projects in Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more

Connect with us

235,110FansLike
400,479FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com