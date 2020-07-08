Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists on Twitter today hailed the slain terrorist Burhan Wani on his fourth death anniversary and vowed to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir.
Pakistanis hailed him as a ‘martyr’.
Heroes will Never Die.He is indeed a Hero.#BurhanWani pic.twitter.com/CqmqlW80yG— Ehtisham Siddique (@SH_aM_4) July 8, 2020
#BurhanWani— SSG Jaanbaz(Farzana) (@F_J_ISP) July 8, 2020
The Martyrs blood is the seed of Freedom’s Tree#OurMartyrsOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/zAfCL1tGCC
Some even referred to him as the racist communist homophobe leader ‘Che Guevara’.
#BurhanWani The Che Guevara of Kashmir. That’s the tweet!— BENISH KHAN (@BEEEEEEENISH) July 8, 2020
Presumably Pakistani Twitter handles posing as Turkish women also tweeted hailing Burhan Wani.
This Muslim world knows that today’s the day of our Super star, Our pride, Our hero, Our Representer, Our Martyred….. Shaeed Burhan Wani R_A.— Safia_Afaqi (Kashmir) (@SafiaAfaqi) July 8, 2020
8 July 2016 was the shining day of his life.#BurhanWani@KSMT_Official pic.twitter.com/yf6ictragO
One Sakibul with Bangladesh flag on his Twitter name claiming to be from Bangladesh also hailed Wani’s ‘sacrifice’.
#BurhanWaniTheRealHero— Esra Bilgiç. 🇹🇷 (@esbilgicreal) July 8, 2020
On 8th July 2016, Freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffer Wani the legendary poster boy of #Kashmir was Martyred by Indian terror forces. May Allah place him in high ranks of Janat and blessed Kashmir with Liberation from India.Ameen Suma Ameen #BurhanWani pic.twitter.com/4dwpVnM6kq
Another Twitter handle claiming to be from Kashmir said how the killing of Wani gave birth to many other Wanis in the valley.
There is no FREEDOM without SACRIFICE.— Sakibul Hoque 🇧🇩 (@SakibulHoque8) July 7, 2020
You will be missed…forever #BurhanWani
He knew it well how to fight the evil occupiers.#BuriedInOurHeart #8JulyBurhanDay#KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/BJdwmSubQr
Occupational forces used to think there would be an end to resistance in #Kashmir after martyrdom of #BurhanWani. Kashmir lost one Burhan to give birth to thousands of Burhan.— 🍁🍂 (@lost_in_kashmir) July 7, 2020
We resist , we exist.
D£ath to Indian occupation pic.twitter.com/hLxVVJurnH
Burhan Wani
In a fierce battle, Burhan Wani was eliminated by security forces on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. For several years Burhan Wani had managed to stay away from the grasp of the security forces. Following his death, several people rushed to whitewash his image. Journalist Barkha Dutt termed him as a “son of school headmaster”. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah was more worried about the aftermath of Wani’s death, instead of congratulating the army. Activist Kavita Krishnan, on the other hand, condemned the supposed “extrajudicial killing” of Wani.