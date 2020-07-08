Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists on Twitter today hailed the slain terrorist Burhan Wani on his fourth death anniversary and vowed to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir.

Heroes will Never Die.He is indeed a Hero.#BurhanWani pic.twitter.com/CqmqlW80yG — Ehtisham Siddique (@SH_aM_4) July 8, 2020

Pakistanis hailed him as a ‘martyr’.

Some even referred to him as the racist communist homophobe leader ‘Che Guevara’.

#BurhanWani The Che Guevara of Kashmir. That’s the tweet! — BENISH KHAN (@BEEEEEEENISH) July 8, 2020

This Muslim world knows that today’s the day of our Super star, Our pride, Our hero, Our Representer, Our Martyred….. Shaeed Burhan Wani R_A.

8 July 2016 was the shining day of his life.#BurhanWani@KSMT_Official pic.twitter.com/yf6ictragO — Safia_Afaqi (Kashmir) (@SafiaAfaqi) July 8, 2020

#BurhanWaniTheRealHero

On 8th July 2016, Freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffer Wani the legendary poster boy of #Kashmir was Martyred by Indian terror forces. May Allah place him in high ranks of Janat and blessed Kashmir with Liberation from India.Ameen Suma Ameen #BurhanWani pic.twitter.com/4dwpVnM6kq — Esra Bilgiç. 🇹🇷 (@esbilgicreal) July 8, 2020

There is no FREEDOM without SACRIFICE.



You will be missed…forever #BurhanWani

He knew it well how to fight the evil occupiers.#BuriedInOurHeart #8JulyBurhanDay#KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/BJdwmSubQr — Sakibul Hoque 🇧🇩 (@SakibulHoque8) July 7, 2020

Occupational forces used to think there would be an end to resistance in #Kashmir after martyrdom of #BurhanWani. Kashmir lost one Burhan to give birth to thousands of Burhan.

We resist , we exist.

D£ath to Indian occupation pic.twitter.com/hLxVVJurnH — 🍁🍂 (@lost_in_kashmir) July 7, 2020

Burhan Wani

Presumably Pakistani Twitter handles posing as Turkish women also tweeted hailing Burhan Wani.One Sakibul with Bangladesh flag on his Twitter name claiming to be from Bangladesh also hailed Wani’s ‘sacrifice’.Another Twitter handle claiming to be from Kashmir said how the killing of Wani gave birth to many other Wanis in the valley.

In a fierce battle, Burhan Wani was eliminated by security forces on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. For several years Burhan Wani had managed to stay away from the grasp of the security forces. Following his death, several people rushed to whitewash his image. Journalist Barkha Dutt termed him as a “son of school headmaster”. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah was more worried about the aftermath of Wani’s death, instead of congratulating the army. Activist Kavita Krishnan, on the other hand, condemned the supposed “extrajudicial killing” of Wani.