Sunday, June 14, 2020
Updated:

After justifying rioting and looting in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, Leftists wish racist homophobe Communist leader Che Guevera a “happy birthday”

Che Guevera and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro believed homosexuality was a manifestation of bourgeois decadence and hence, 'counter-revolutionary'.

Communist Che Guevera was a racist and a homophobe
Image Credit: independent.org
30

The 14th of June 2020 marks the 92nd birth anniversary of one of the poster-boys of Communism, Che Guevera. An Argentine Marxist Revolutionary, Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevera, became a major figure in the Cuban Revolution. Since then, he has become a symbol of Communist revolution worldwide and t-shirts with his stylised visage printed on them and other regalia have become a marker of rebellion in popular culture.

Thus, on Sunday, fledgling Communist rebel from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aishe Ghosh, wished a ‘happy birthday’ to ‘Comrade Che Guevera’. The organisation that Ghosh belongs to, the SFI, has a history of unprovoked violence against its political opponents, consistent with Communist tactics worldwide.

Aishe Ghosh was, of course, not the only one. Social media was littered with birthday wishes to the deceased Communist leader.

Intriguingly enough, the ones hailing Che Guevera on his birth anniversary are the same people who have been cheering the violent ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests and the vandalism of statues of racist historical figures. It appears to be lost on the individuals that Che Guevera himself was a racist of the highest order.

For instance, Che Guevera once remarked, “The blacks, those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing, have seen their territory invaded by a new kind of slave: the Portuguese. And the two ancient races have now begun a hard life together, fraught with bickering and squabbles.”

The Communist leader had continued, “Discrimination and poverty unite them in the daily fight for survival but their different ways of approaching life separate them completely: The black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meagre wage on frivolity or drink; the European has a tradition of work and saving, which has pursued him as far as this corner of America and drives him to advance himself, even independently of his own individual aspirations.”

On another occasion, Che Guevera said, “Given the prevailing lack of discipline, it would have been impossible to use Congolese machine-gunners to defend the base from air attack: they did not know how to handle their weapons and did not want to learn.” However, the most glaring indictment of his antipathy towards Blacks came after the revolution of 1959. He stated, “We’re going to do for blacks exactly what blacks did for the revolution. By which I mean: nothing.”

June is also celebrated as pride month to create awareness about LGBT Rights. And as it so happens, Che Guevera was also a homophobe. He believed homosexuals were sexual perverts. He and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro believed homosexuality was a manifestation of bourgeois decadence and hence, ‘counter-revolutionary’.

The establishment of the first Cuban concentration camp was also overseen by Che Guevera in 1960. As per Alvaro Vargas Llosa, homosexuals, Jehova’s Witnesses, Afro-Cuban priests, and others deemed to have committed a crime against ‘revolutionary’ ideals were forced to work in these camps to correct their ‘anti-social behaviour’. A significant number of them died, others were tortured or raped.

In addition to this, Che Guevera is guilty of having committed a host of other crimes. Like other Communist despots of the 20th Century, Che Guevera is guilty of having committed mass-murder on an unprecedented scale and he helped establish a regime that persecuted its citizens greatly. Despite such morbidity, he continues to remain a hero for Communists worldwide.

Che Guevera never made any effort to hide the festering hatred in his heart. In fact, he revelled in it. He once said during a speech, “Hatred is the central element of our struggle! Hatred that is intransigent…hatred so violent that it propels a human being beyond his natural limitations, making him violent and cold- blooded killing machine…We reject any peaceful approach. Violence is inevitable. To establish Socialism rivers of blood must flow! The imperialist enemy must feel like a hunted animal wherever he moves. Thus we’ll destroy him! These hyenas are fit only for extermination. We must keep our hatred alive and fan it to paroxysm! The victory of Socialism is well worth millions of atomic victims!”

While Leftists continue to glorify Che Guevera, their attitude towards others are quite different. For instance, when ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, Leftists have no issues with it at all because apparently, it is alright because he was apparently a racist. Similarly, all the rioting and looting and mob violence was justified because it was, apparently, against ‘systemic racism’.

But when people point out the racist and homophobic inclinations of Che Guevera, the same people claim that his words and actions need to be veiwed in their proper ‘context’. Amusingly enough, when their critics demand that the actions of others then need to be viewed in its accurate context as well, Leftists scream Nazi and racist at them. All of this only goes on to further demonstrate that the sole objective of leftists is capturing power, the facade of principles is merely a carefully constructed charade to weaken the self-defence of their opponents.

