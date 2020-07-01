China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai Ing-wen also firmly rejected China’s ‘One country, two systems’ model and reiterated her opposition in her victory speech, as per Doordarshan. In its 13th January program, Doordarshan had also invited Taiwan’s representative in India Tien Chung-kwang who also asserted and talked about Taiwan’s independence and rejected China’s ‘One country, two systems’ model. “This election shows that ‘One country, two system’ will never be accepted by the people of Taiwan,” he had said.

Upset with this, the Chinese embassy in India wrote to Doordarshan and expressed dissatisfaction over airing of the above episode. According to sources, the Chinese embassy in India in an email dated 16th January 2020 claimed that by providing platform to Taiwanese independence, Doordarshan violated the ‘One China’ policy. Chinese embassy claimed that there is only ‘one China’ in the world and that both mainland China as well as Taiwan both belong to China.

China took control over Taiwan after the World War II ended in 1945. And while Taiwanese resisted the Chinese rule, China continues to hold control over the island country.

Unperturbed, Doordarshan continued the coverage of Taiwan. In February, Doordarshan aired a program on the lantern festival of Taiwan.

However, soon after in March, Doordarshan ran another special program, this time on Tibetans in exile in India.

The program focussed on the life of Tibetans in India and other political implications. China also governs the western and central part of Tibet, known as Tibet Autonomous Region.