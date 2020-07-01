Amidst the ongoing stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Ladakh region, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed more than 20,000 of its troops near the Eastern Ladakh sector, reports ANI.

Addition to the Chinese troops, there are reports that suggest the Chinese are also planning to use terrorism to target India and has also attempting to revive a terrorist group in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to unleash terror against India.

Reportedly, the Chinese army is holding talks with terror organisation Al Badr to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Al Badr is a Pakistan-based terror group that has a history of inflicting terror in Kashmir. China has also been urging Pakistan’s secret-service the ISI to send additional battle-hardened terrorists.

“The assessment is that China may provide support to revive the organisation (Al-Badr). This is among the signs we have received that indicate Pakistan and China are collaborating on the ground”, an official reportedly said.

Even though Al-Badr was decimated by Indian security forces long ago, Jammu and Kashmir Police DG Dilbag Singh had recently said that efforts were being made to revive the terror group in the valley.

Pakistan moves troops in support of China along Gilgit Baltistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan – the rental state of China, has also moved two divisions of troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan Army has deployed almost 20,000 additional troops in the northern Ladakh region to match Chinese deployments. Reportedly, the Pakistan-China axis is looking for a two-front attack against India.

Reportedly, Pakistan has deployed more troops than what it did after the Balakot airstrikes. The Pakistani radars are believed to be fully activated all along the region too.

The build-up on the borders, along with the China-Pakistan axis to incite terrorism in Kashmir has brought the possibility of India Arm fighting a two-front war and fighting terrorists in Kashmir.

Reportedly, there have been a series of meetings between Chinese and Pakistani officials in recent weeks, followed by the large deployment of troops in Gilgit-Baltistan, the area belong to the Union territory of Ladakh, currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.