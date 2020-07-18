Unknown miscreants desecrated and set fire at three temples- the Makaliamman temple in Town Hall, Vinayagar temple at Railway Junction, Selvavinayagar temple in Nallampalayam, in Coimbatore on July 17 (Friday) night. According to the police, the unidentified criminals damaged properties, burnt clothes and tyres and a Trishul placed in front of one of the temples. Coimbatore city police initiated an inquiry into the incidents.

Following the incident, the karyakarta’s of the Hindu organisation- Hindu Munnani and BJP gathered outside the temples and Saturday and sought legal action against the miscreants. Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP state vice president condemned the incidents and asked the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take stringent action against those who indulged in the act.

According to The New Indian Express report, miscreants burnt clothes and tyres at Magaliamman temple on NH road near Five Corners in Town Hall in the city. They also damaged the Trishul (trident) which is placed in front of the temple.

Coimbatore police revealed that the CCTV footage which was collected from the surrounding of Magaliamman temple showed a bike-borne man set fire and damaging the temple properties.

Similarly, some unknown criminals also burnt a tyre at the Vinayagar temple in front of Coimbatore Railway Junction. Though there is round the clock police patrolling at the Railway Junction premises, sources believe that the incident happened when the police personnel were not present there.

In another such incident, unknown persons set fire inside Selva Vinayagar temple premises near Nallampalayam on Friday night.

The incident has caused panic amidst residents. Police personnel have been deployed outside the temples and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Incidentally, these incidents happened a day after a Periyar statue was desecrated in Coimbatore on Friday.