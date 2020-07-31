Friday, July 31, 2020
Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, ED sought a copy of the FIR registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and some others in connection with the death of the late actor from Bihar police in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

OpIndia Staff

ED to probe money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case
On the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Bihar police, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case in connection with the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The development comes a few hours after former Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis, urged ED to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) case after the ‘misappropriation and money angle’ had come to the fore. “Now a money laundering aspect too has come to the fore. It has been observed that money was siphoned off from his account. In such a case, the ED has jurisdiction, so, I have demanded the ED should register an ECIR and probe the matter,” he said.

ED sought a copy of the FIR from the Bihar Police which was filed by the father of Sushant Singh Rajput against actress Rhea Chakraborty

Fadnavis’ statement came after the ED sought a copy of the FIR registered against Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and some others in connection with the death of the late actor from Bihar police in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed an FIR alleging that his ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Rs 15 crores from the actor. The FIR which was registered against her based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh on Sunday with various sections like 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC that include abetment of suicide, alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant.

The FIR mentioned that just a few days before Sushant’s death, Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from his Kotak Mahindra account and transferred into an account that was not associated with Rajput. The late actor’s father has requested the police to check Sushant’s reports and confirm where his money went. He alleged that Rhea had access to his debit and credit cards, and she often exploited him financially. When she felt that Sushant is running out of the money, she took cash, laptop, jewellery and a lot of other belongings from his house and left him, alleged KK Singh.

Based on this complaint, the Enforcement Directorate will now be probing the possible money laudering angle in the case.

