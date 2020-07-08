Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Ex-BJP district President Wasim Bari killed by terrorists, father and brother also murdered

Terrorists fired indiscriminately at Wasim, due to which his father and brother were also hit by bullets.

OpIndia Staff

Ex-BJP Bandipora President Wasim Bari killed by terrorists (image: Facebook page of Waseem Bari)
23

Former BJP Bandipora district president Wasim Bari today was killed by terrorists who shot at him outside his shop near Bandipora Police station. The incident occurred at around 9 PM on Wednesday evening. His brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir were also injured who later succumbed to injuries. Terrorists fired indiscriminately at Wasim, due to which his father and brother were also hit by bullets.

As per J&K DGP Dilbar Singh, the family had a component of 8 security people. However, at the time of the incident, none of the security personnel were present.

