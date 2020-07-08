Former BJP Bandipora district president Wasim Bari today was killed by terrorists who shot at him outside his shop near Bandipora Police station. The incident occurred at around 9 PM on Wednesday evening. His brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir were also injured who later succumbed to injuries. Terrorists fired indiscriminately at Wasim, due to which his father and brother were also hit by bullets.

#UPDATE – Former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father & brother, all 3 succumbed to their injuries. The family had a component of 8 security people but unfortunately, none of them was kept along at the time of incident: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh (file pic) https://t.co/wbA1PkTLTL pic.twitter.com/yZm2jTRoCd — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

As per J&K DGP Dilbar Singh, the family had a component of 8 security people. However, at the time of the incident, none of the security personnel were present.