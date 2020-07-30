Thursday, July 30, 2020
Home Editor's picks Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Are there indeed very few “Muslims-only-in –name” in India? I started wondering yesterday when Breaking News reported about a Muslim who is a gau rakshak and has a YouTube channel where he presents his usually reasonable views. I saw some of his videos. His name is Faiz Khan.

Maria Wirth

Also Read

Maria Wirthhttps://mariawirthblog.wordpress.com/
from Germany, in India for last 38 years. Author of the book “Thank you India – a German woman’s journey to the wisdom of yoga”.
Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India
148

In recent years the number of ex-Muslims has been rising all over the world. On Twitter, hashtags like “Awesome without Allah” or “Ex-Muslim because…” were trending. In the USA, according to a PEW Research Centre report, 23% of those born in the Muslim religion don’t identify with it any longer. Most of them keep it secret. Yet, several ex-Muslims speak up on YouTube, including women.

A Turk who grew up in Germany went back to Turkey at the age of 16 and now lives in the USA, has become popular as ‘Apostate Prophet’ on YouTube, so popular that his channel has been, typically for social media giants, demonetized.  Most of those ex-Muslims were at one point devout believers who never expected that they could lose faith. Apostate Prophet disclosed that he had sincerely asked Allah to never let him lose faith. Yet now he ends his videos with “Stay away from Islam”.

In Turkey, which turns politically more fundamentalist, many youngsters turn their back on Islam. The government is worried that their indoctrination policy in education doesn’t work as expected. In Saudi Arabia, too, Islam does not have a strong grip on its people which outsiders would expect from the cradle of Islam. In a Gallup poll in 2012, out of 502 Arabs surveyed, 19% considered themselves not as religious and 5% even were convinced atheists. This rate may be much higher now since Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman officially loosened the grip of the clergy. 

Naturally, there are no vocal ex-Muslims in countries which punish blasphemy with death, like Pakistan. But why are there hardly any ex-Muslims in India which is a vibrant democracy and nobody can be forced to believe anything against his or her will? Sofiya Rangwala is one of very few who declared on Twitter and Facebook, “I was born in a Muslim family, married to a Muslim, but I have embraced the absolute Truth, beautiful philosophy of Sanatan Dharma.” 

India is probably a special case, as the indoctrination into Islam is stronger than in Muslim majority countries because the clergy needs to make sure that Indian Muslims are not tempted to go back to the faith of their ancestors. So the vilification of the Hindu tradition is massive, which makes it difficult even for those Muslims who lost faith in Islam, to appreciate the wisdom of their ancestors and rather adopt the label “atheist”.

Yet there are surely several Muslims in India who lost faith and also can see the value of Hindu Dharma. But why do these Muslims continue to identify as Muslim? The reason may be simple: it has advantages to belong to the ‘minority community’, for example, special scholarships, reservations, etc. Further, one generally gets special treatment by media and in certain areas probably even by the police. If a Muslim returns a wallet, which he found, it may make the news. If a Hindu returns a wallet, it won’t make the news. If a Muslim commits a crime, it may be ignored by the media, or his name won’t be mentioned. If a Hindus commits the same crime, it is likely to be all over the news with his name, even if he is only a suspect.

But why do even eminent persons, like the former president Dr Abdul Kalam, who took inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, and thereby became in the eyes of pious Muslims as bad as a Kafir, not officially come back to the tradition of their ancestors, even though they seem to have a great liking for it? 

The reason may be that Hindus keep pushing those Muslims-only-in-name back into their old identity, and it is difficult for them to break free without disappointing their Hindu admirers. If a Muslim makes sensible statements or appreciates Hindu Dharma, for example in the comment section of Islam critical videos, Hindus will not only praise him but will keep stressing that he is an ideal Muslim, which of course is based on ignorance. He is a good human being but not a good Muslim, because a good Muslim needs to look down on Kafirs and needs to do Jihad so that only Allah is finally worshipped on earth. 

It would be helpful if Hindus would learn not to push those, who want to get out, back into their identity. If someone lost faith in his religion, it’s not acceptable that others label her or him as belonging to that religion, and I speak here of myself. For example, if I am introduced as a Christian who loves Hindu Dharma, I naturally correct that I am not a Christian any longer but consider myself a Hindu. If I allowed myself to be addressed as ‘Christian’, I would not be sincere.

Or are there indeed very few “Muslims-only-in –name” in India? I started wondering yesterday when Breaking News reported about a Muslim who is a gau rakshak and has a YouTube channel where he presents his usually reasonable views. I saw some of his videos. His name is Faiz Khan. 

Media reported that he started from his home in Chattisgarh to reach Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir with earth from his native village where Kausaliya, the mother of Sri Ram, is said to have been born and wants to be admitted at the function as it would be a statement of communal harmony.

At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja. Hindus are very good-natured and some even support his move, but this historic moment, when finally Sri Ram is getting back his palace which was destroyed by barbarians of the same religion which the forefathers of Faiz Khan have adopted and which he has not rejected, is not the time to flaunt communal harmony which anyway always rests completely on Hindu shoulders. Faiz Khan had enough time to come back to Hindu Dharma. Some Muslims have done so. But this action convinced me that he is not sincere, that he seems to believe that he has more rights in India than Hindus or he never got over the Islamic teaching that Muslims are superior.

In that spirit, while not doubting that Faiz is a good human being, I understand why Hindus want him to stay away from the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, and perhaps, Faiz Khan should.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Maria Wirthhttps://mariawirthblog.wordpress.com/
from Germany, in India for last 38 years. Author of the book “Thank you India – a German woman’s journey to the wisdom of yoga”.

Trending now

Editor's picks

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.
Read more
Government and Policy

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.
Read more

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.

Rafale jets are overhyped. For super secret reasons, UPA had a much better fighter jet deal

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Sources tell me that UPA's deal with fighter jets was much better than that of Modi's.

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum

Watch: Iconic video of LK Advani after which ‘Baccha baccha Ram ka, Janmabhoomi ke kaam ka’ became a slogan for Ram Mandir movement

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lal Krishna Advani laid the foundation of a massive change in Indian politics and society when he embarked upon the Ram Rath Yatra in 1990.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.
Read more
Opinions

Political Callisthenics in Didi’s Poschimbanga: A tale of Hollow Promises, Corruption, Misrule, Unemployment and Appeasement

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The tragedy in West Bengal today is that the claims of the government and the reality on the ground are often miles apart
Read more
Government and Policy

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.
Read more
News Reports

Agencies warn of terrorist attacks on 5th and 15th August, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi also considered a possible target

OpIndia Staff -
As August 5 is also the first-year anniversary of the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies are on high-alert for the Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader who had once called Afzal Guru a martyr now calls 5th August a ‘black day’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami echoes Pakistan, terms 5th August as a black day for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

‘Hero’, ‘Ghazi’, Lion of Islam: Pakistani nationals hail man who murdered an elderly Ahmadiyya for committing ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shockingly, hours after the killing of Naseem, the killer Khalid Khan is now hailed as a hero by Pakistanis, claiming that he saved 'Islam' by killing an unarmed, elderly man who was serving prison sentence.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to look into claims of Rajput’s father that Rhea Chakraborty stole Rs 15 crores

OpIndia Staff -
ED has written to Bihar Police asking for a copy of the FIR in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
News Reports

UP Sunni Waqf Board constitutes trust to build Mosque in Ayodhya on land given as per SC’s Ram Janmabhoomi order

OpIndia Staff -
UP Sunni Waqf board forms trust named Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation build mosque in Ayodhya
Read more
Politics

Rafale jets are overhyped. For super secret reasons, UPA had a much better fighter jet deal

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sources tell me that UPA's deal with fighter jets was much better than that of Modi's.
Read more

Connect with us

237,936FansLike
418,046FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com