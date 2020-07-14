Tuesday, July 14, 2020
France: Man who shouted ‘Allah hu Akbar’, robbed and defecated on an 85-year-old pensioner, sentenced to 18 months in prison

As per reports, when the elderly person had tried to stop him, the criminal had beaten him up and defecated on him. He had then smeared the stool on the 85-year-old pensioner's head.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Reuters)
A 53-year-old man has reportedly been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and two years of probation for robbing, assaulting, and defecating on an 85-year-old pensioner. The incident took place on May 29 in Le Crosic commune in Loire-Atlantique, western France, as per Breitbart.

The accused broke into the house of the elderly person through the window and stole his clothing, telephone and three knives. He then fled the scene but returned to take his shoes. The robber was then confronted by the 85-year-old. The elderly man was beaten black and blue. The assaulter proceeded to defecate on him and then smeared the stool over his head. He was later arrested by the police. Reportedly he kept shouting, ‘Allahu Akbar’ and threatened to kill the cops. “Allahu Akbar, I’m going to come back with a car, smash everything, make carnage,” he was quoted as saying.

Banned from entering Le Croisic

The accused was a history-sheeter, murderer and had been convicted for 19 crimes in the past, including murder. He was initially handed 24 months in prison by the Saint-Nazaire Criminal Court but later, around 6 months of the sentence was withdrawn. Following imprisonment, the convict has to serve two years of probation. As per reports, his entry is banned in the French commune of Le Croisic.

Searched termsFrance atatck, France news, Criminal cases

