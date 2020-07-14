A 53-year-old man has reportedly been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and two years of probation for robbing, assaulting, and defecating on an 85-year-old pensioner. The incident took place on May 29 in Le Crosic commune in Loire-Atlantique, western France, as per Breitbart.

The accused broke into the house of the elderly person through the window and stole his clothing, telephone and three knives. He then fled the scene but returned to take his shoes. The robber was then confronted by the 85-year-old. The elderly man was beaten black and blue. The assaulter proceeded to defecate on him and then smeared the stool over his head. He was later arrested by the police. Reportedly he kept shouting, ‘Allahu Akbar’ and threatened to kill the cops. “Allahu Akbar, I’m going to come back with a car, smash everything, make carnage,” he was quoted as saying.

Banned from entering Le Croisic

The accused was a history-sheeter, murderer and had been convicted for 19 crimes in the past, including murder. He was initially handed 24 months in prison by the Saint-Nazaire Criminal Court but later, around 6 months of the sentence was withdrawn. Following imprisonment, the convict has to serve two years of probation. As per reports, his entry is banned in the French commune of Le Croisic.

