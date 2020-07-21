On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police have reportedly apprehended eight people in connection to the attack on a local journalist named Vikram Joshi in Vijaynagar area of Ghaziabad. The group of miscreants had fired shots at him on Monday night when Joshi was returning from his sister’s house with his daughters on a motorcycle.

As per report, shots were fired at Joshi after he complained to the police about the harassment meted out to his niece. The journalist came under a volley of bullets, one of which struct the head of the victim. He was then admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad where his condition was stated a critical. Reportedly, the brazen attack was caught on CCTV camera.

Joshi, a local journalist associated with Jan Sagar Today, was returning from his sister’s house at around 10.30 pm on Monday night when he was attacked. The police have arrested 8 accused named Ravi, Chhotu, Mohit, Dalveer, Akash, Yogendra, Shaquir, and Abhishek. Another accused named Akash Bihari is absconding.

In the viral CCTV video, Joshi is seen being stopped by a group of men. He was then dragged to a nearby car and physically assaulted. While initially, the daughters tried to run away from the miscreants, one of them came to his rescue. Josh’s daughter kept crying and pleading for help.

CCTV footage of journalist Vikram Joshi in UP’s Ghaziabad waylaid by armed assailants, assaulted in the middle of a busy street and shot at in the head. Joshi, in critical condition now, had recently made a police complaint against local goons for harassing her niece. pic.twitter.com/yiCkKJgWQ9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 21, 2020

Brother of Vikram Joshi alleges no arrest

According to Aniket Joshi, the brother of Vikram Joshi, the journalist was attacked for trying to stop the harassment of his niece. Reportedly, Joshi had recently filed a complaint against some local miscreants who were harassing his niece. Reportedly, a case was registered at the Vijayanagar police station, following the complaint of the victim’s brother. He, however, alleged that no arrests were made during that time. He claimed that the same miscreants who harassed his niece had attacked his brother.

As per the New Indian Express report, a local beat in charge named Raghavendra was immediately suspended after the victim’s family alleged that he had ignored their complaints and avoided taking swift action.