A few days ago, an incident came into light in which a woman was molested outside Shiv Temple in Jialgora, Jodapokhar of Dhanbad in Jharkhand. As per the reports, the incident took place on 20th July 2020. A few men of the particular community eve teased the woman who was going to the Shiv Temple. When the woman objected, they started beating her.

The woman got severely injured in the incident. The area got tense as the victim and attackers were from different communities. The locals and family members of the woman informed Jodapokhar police about the incident. A heavy police force was immediately deployed in the area to control the situation. DSP A.K. Sinha also reached the location to learn more about the incident.

FIR registered against eight molesters

Based on news agency reports, police have filed a case against Saddam Ansari, Riyaz, Naseeruddin, Mintu Ansari, Shahadat, Shahil, Kaif, SHehbat and son of Moinuddin. So far, police have apprehended four of them. When OpIndia contacted Jodapokhar police station, they informed that eight people had been named as accused in the case. They only have Saddam in custody, and police teams are raiding different locations to find rest of them. Saddam was sent to jail yesterday.

Dainik Jagran reported that Satyam Kumar, station in-charge reached the location and found the injured woman. He sent her to the Chasnala hospital for treatment. People from both communities started hurling stones and lathis at each other. Several people got injured, and the area got tense.

Counter case by mother of one of the molesters

Anu Parveen, the mother of Saddam, has filed a counter-case in the police station. She said in her complaint that her son was playing PUBG with his friends outside the temple when some men started harassing them. When her son and his friends asked them to stop, they threatened the boys with knives. They also threatened to burn them alive. She named Rajkumar Sao, Raju Sao, Amarjeet Sao, Sunil Sao and others. However, when OpIndia contacted the police about the counter case, they refused to have any knowledge about it.

Police have also recorded the statement of victim Geeta Devi in the case. There is a considerable difference between the narration given by Geeta Devi and Saddam’s mother about the incident. The victim said that she was going to Shiv Temple for pooja on Monday evening. A group of young men from a particular community were sitting under a Peepal tree. On noticing her, they started making sexist slurs and tried to molest her. When she protested, they started beating her with sticks. Doctors said that she has severe injuries on her head and back. She is currently admitted in PMCH for treatment.