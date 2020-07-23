Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Youths molest woman going to Shiv temple, attack her for protesting; FIR filed...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Youths molest woman going to Shiv temple, attack her for protesting; FIR filed against Saddam, Riaz, Shahil, Kaif and eight others

Doctors said that Geeta Devi has severe injuries on her head and back. She is currently admitted in PMCH for treatment.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Police deployed in Dhanbad
A woman was beaten up by molesters from particular community for protesting, police deployed (Image: Jagran)
1

A few days ago, an incident came into light in which a woman was molested outside Shiv Temple in Jialgora, Jodapokhar of Dhanbad in Jharkhand. As per the reports, the incident took place on 20th July 2020. A few men of the particular community eve teased the woman who was going to the Shiv Temple. When the woman objected, they started beating her.

The woman got severely injured in the incident. The area got tense as the victim and attackers were from different communities. The locals and family members of the woman informed Jodapokhar police about the incident. A heavy police force was immediately deployed in the area to control the situation. DSP A.K. Sinha also reached the location to learn more about the incident.

FIR registered against eight molesters

Based on news agency reports, police have filed a case against Saddam Ansari, Riyaz, Naseeruddin, Mintu Ansari, Shahadat, Shahil, Kaif, SHehbat and son of Moinuddin. So far, police have apprehended four of them. When OpIndia contacted Jodapokhar police station, they informed that eight people had been named as accused in the case. They only have Saddam in custody, and police teams are raiding different locations to find rest of them. Saddam was sent to jail yesterday.

Dainik Jagran reported that Satyam Kumar, station in-charge reached the location and found the injured woman. He sent her to the Chasnala hospital for treatment. People from both communities started hurling stones and lathis at each other. Several people got injured, and the area got tense.

Counter case by mother of one of the molesters

Anu Parveen, the mother of Saddam, has filed a counter-case in the police station. She said in her complaint that her son was playing PUBG with his friends outside the temple when some men started harassing them. When her son and his friends asked them to stop, they threatened the boys with knives. They also threatened to burn them alive. She named Rajkumar Sao, Raju Sao, Amarjeet Sao, Sunil Sao and others. However, when OpIndia contacted the police about the counter case, they refused to have any knowledge about it.

Police have also recorded the statement of victim Geeta Devi in the case. There is a considerable difference between the narration given by Geeta Devi and Saddam’s mother about the incident. The victim said that she was going to Shiv Temple for pooja on Monday evening. A group of young men from a particular community were sitting under a Peepal tree. On noticing her, they started making sexist slurs and tried to molest her. When she protested, they started beating her with sticks. Doctors said that she has severe injuries on her head and back. She is currently admitted in PMCH for treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

India gets the first-ever Siddi lawmaker. Did you know India is home to about 60,000 people from the community which descended from Bantu people...

OpIndia Staff -
The Siddi community are believed to be the descendants of the African Bantu tribe. They live in small rural pockets in Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death

Google search result shows that the cause of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s death was suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
If one searches forthe phrase “Ajmal Kasab death” on Google, the search result wrongly shows suicide as the cause

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

Ranvir Shorey’s tweet on ‘independent film crusaders turning mainstream Bollywood flunkies’ triggers Anurag Kashyap’s elaborate meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
Ranvir tweets independent-film-crusaders turning mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies, Anurag had meltdown assuming it is about him
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Youths molest woman going to Shiv temple, attack her for protesting; FIR filed against Saddam, Riaz, Shahil, Kaif and eight others

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand: Communal tension erupts after Muslim youth beat up Hindu woman for protesting eve-teasing
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Unemployed youth who set himself on fire complaining about food dies, BJP blames Congress govt’s misrule

OpIndia Staff -
The Baghel government had declared that Hardev Sinha was mentally unstable, a claim which his wife had strongly refuted.
Read more
News Reports

Former RBI governor Urjit Patel blames UPA govt for banking mess, says RBI too fell short on several counts

OpIndia Staff -
The former RBI governor Urjit Patel in his yet-to-be-released book writes that several government banks did not have senior management in place, and governance suffered.
Read more
Fact-Check

Video of activist-devotee of Padmanabhaswamy temple circulated as Travancore royal family member and ‘richest person in the world’

OpIndia Staff -
Shilpa Nair's video from 13 July where she was thanking the SC judges and lawyers for the Padmanabhaswamy Temple verdict was used in a WhatsApp share claiming she is from the Travancore royal family who has now become 'world's richest person'.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

India gets the first-ever Siddi lawmaker. Did you know India is home to about 60,000 people from the community which descended from Bantu people...

OpIndia Staff -
The Siddi community are believed to be the descendants of the African Bantu tribe. They live in small rural pockets in Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old doctor Tufail Ahmed arrested for attempting to rape a coronavirus positive girl in Aligarh

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the woman, a coronavirus positive patient was recovering in an isolation ward when Dr Tufail Ahmed allegedly raped her.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
News Reports

Watch: As uncle plots kidnapping of niece, mother fights kidnappers to save her 4-year-old girl child in Delhi’s Shakarpur area

OpIndia Staff -
The entire plot of kidnapping was hatched by the child's uncle, who had a fight with the child father over some money
Read more

Connect with us

237,199FansLike
413,452FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com