Hours after eight Uttar Pradesh policemen were killed by a notorious gangster Vikas Dubey near Kanpur, there has been a barrage of misinformation being peddled by people associated with the Congress party and other trolls on social media claiming that the gangster Dubey had connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.

A social media user named Vinod, allegedly a Congress party worker took to Twitter to insinuate that the gangster had a close relationship with Yogi Adityanath.

Image Source: Ankur Singh

Similarly, another Congress worker Arun Sahu, also shared the same image to claim that the gangster was close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Image Source: Arun Sahu

Affan, shared an image of BJP President JP Nadda with an individual, to whom he referred to as Vikas Dubey to claim that the party had ‘deep connections’ with the gangster, who killed eight Uttar Pradesh policemen and injured six other in a gunfight on Thursday night.

Another troll named Ashfaqulla Khan claimed that Vikas Dubey, an upper caste hindu, who killed 60 policemen, was supported by BJP.

Fact check:

The images passed by the Congress party workers and Islamists claiming that the person standing next to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP President JP Nadda is Vikas Dubey, the gangster, is a blatant lie.

The person in the viral images is also named Vikas Dubey, who is a senior BJP leader in the state. He has been associated with the BJYM too and is a popular leader from Bundelkhand.

Vikas Dubey, the BJP leader, himself had to post a Facebook post to ask people not to spread false rumours and appealed on his Facebook page requesting people to be alert against fake news.

In his Facebook post, Dubey wrote in Hindi stating, “Be alert against fake news. There are some people who are spreading false information on social media instead of honouring the policemen. They are passing off my photos to malign me and the party.”

The viral picture of Vikas Dubey along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was uploaded on Dubey’s Facebook page on November 15, 2019.

Gangster Dubey was a former BSP member, wife belongs to Samajwadi Party

Contrary to the claim made by social media users that Vikas Dubey belonged to BJP, the notorious gangster had, in fact, was a member of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Vikas Dubey, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, was also elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat.

According to journalist Sushant Sinha, Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey had contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket in one of the Zilla Panchayat elections. A poster of Vikas Dubey and his wife seeking votes for the elections has become viral now, in which Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav’s images were seen along with the images of Vikas Dubey and his wife.

यूपी में 8 पुलिसवाले जिस हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे को पकड़ने में शहीद हो गए उस विकास दुबे की ‘समाजवादी’ विकास गाथा की तस्वीर है ये। pic.twitter.com/RQe0nyFp3g — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) July 3, 2020

Gangster Vikas Dubey kills eight policemen, injures six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping.

According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel. The deceased cops of Kanpur have been identified as DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.