On Saturday, the Bhaderwah police in Jammu and Kashmir reportedly booked one Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh for making a ‘seditious’ and ‘provocative’ speech at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and flouting orders of the district magistrate by organising Friday prayers.

Sheikh is the President of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Bhaderwah. Reportedly, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him at the Bhaderwah Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 124 A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience), 505 B (statements conducing to public mischief) and Epidemic Disease Act.

As per the report, an investigating officer said that the speech of Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh was deliberate and intended to create rift and disharmony in society. Reportedly, the case is being investigated by senior officers of the Bhaderwah police station.

Muslims flout lockdown amidst pandemic

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, several areas in the country have been under temporary lockdown. Mass gatherings and mass-prayers in Mosques, like all religious places, have been restricted. In several states, local authorities are in constant touch with Mosque clerics and Imams to create awareness among the Muslim community over the pandemic. Amidst the lockdown in March, Muslims reportedly gathered in large numbers across the country to offer the Friday Mass prayer. Earlier, a video emerged where Karnataka police were seen thrashing people as they left the Mosque after Namaz, and were violating the lockdown. In the video, a group of Muslims could be seen coming out of the Mosque after offering Namaz. At that point, the police took action against the congregation in the bid to disperse the crowd that was violating the lockdown.