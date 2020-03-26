Thursday, March 26, 2020
Belgaum, Karnataka: Police thrash people violating Coronavirus lockdown as they left Mosque after Namaaz
News Reports

Belgaum, Karnataka: Police thrash people violating Coronavirus lockdown as they left Mosque after Namaaz

In the lockdown order, it was specifically mentioned that all religious institutions will also remain closed for the period of 21-days of the lockdown.

Belgaum, Karnataka: Police thrash people violating Coronavirus lockdown as they left Mosque after Namaaz
Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a full lockdown of India in the wake of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus spreading across the country. The Wuhan Coronavirus has claimed 13 lives in India with the positive cases going up to 649. While the Government is imposing stringent restrictions to ensure that the spread is contained, several people throughout the country were seen violating the lockdown. A video emerged where Karnataka police was seen thrashing people as they left the Mosque after Namaz, and were violating the lockdown.

In the video, a group of Muslim can be seen coming out of the Mosque after offering Namaz. At that point, the police took action against the congregation in the bid to disperse the crowd that was violating the lockdown. In the lockdown order, it was specifically mentioned that all religious institutions will also remain closed for the period of 21-days of the lockdown.

Earlier today, in yet another shocking act of deliberate violation of lockdown, a Muslim mob not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muslim had assembled at a local mosque in Bhogaon, Mainpuri on Wednesday to offer namaz at a time when Uttar Pradesh government has issued orders that no religious places will be kept open for prayers during the lockdown. The local administration had also appealed the Muslims to not assemble at the mosque. 

However, the Muslims had defied the rules to assemble at the mosque. On receiving information that people had gathered at the mosque located in Mohalla Mohammad Saeed town of Bhogaon, Inspector Pahup Singh reached the mosque with fellow policemen. When asked to open the door of the mosque, the mob became angry and refused to open the doors of the mosque.

Despite all the efforts, the police could not convince the Muslim mob. They tried hard to open the doors but they were not allowed inside the mosque. Then, the Muslim mob unleashed themselves on the policemen as they attempted to disperse the mob. The police had to call for reinforcements to control the mob.

