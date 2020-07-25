Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said that he has developed symptoms for the infection and added that test results have confirmed that he had been affected by the Chinese pandemic. According to reports, the chief minister will be admitted at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal for treatment.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also appealed to his fellow party men, followers, and others who had come in contact with him in the last few days, to immediately get tested for the infection and also urged them to quarantine themselves.

Chouhan also added that he has been following all the necessary protocols and said that he has been consulting the doctors on the same. He also requested the people of Madhya Pradesh to be calm and not panic after he was tested for the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Chouhan added that he has been conducting daily review meetings to take cognizance of coronavirus crisis in the state and added that he will try to carry out such meeting through video conference even after testing positive for the infection.

He has also deputed Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, senior Cabinet Ministers Bhupendra Singh and Vishvas Sarang to carry out such review meetings in case he is unable to attend the daily meetings.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tested positive for the coronavirus just days after Madhya Pradesh minister for cooperation Arvind Bhadoriya tested positive for the pandemic on Wednesday. Minister Bhadoriya had attended Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,