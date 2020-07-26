Sunday, July 26, 2020
Updated:

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to be summoned in connection with investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Managers of Karan Johan and Mahesh Bhatt have also been summoned on the same date.

OpIndia Staff

Mahesh Bhatt summoned in investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Image Credit: TrueScoop News
6

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has declared that Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt will be summoned in the investigation into the death of accomplished actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mahesh Bhatt will be summoned by Mumbai Police on the 27th of July. The senior NCP leader has made it clear that the Bollywood director will have to testify before the Police.

Furthermore, the managers of Karan Johan and Mahesh Bhatt have also been summoned on the same date. It has also been clarified that should the need arise, Karan Johar will be asked questioned in the matter as well. The development comes after actress Kangana Ranaut had said in her interview to Republic TV that Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘systematically sabotaged’ by filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and film critic Rajeev Masand. Kangana Ranaut also questioned Bhatt’s involvement in the relationship between Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend.

After the actor was found dead in his apartment in June, a raging debate around nepotism in the movie industry has ensued. Calls have also been made for a CBI investigation into the matter. The Mumbai Police has also summoned numerous prominent individuals from the movie industry during its investigation into his death.

Rajeev Masand was called in for questioning who is accused of defaming Sushant Sinmgh Rajput by allegedly writing ‘blind items’ against him. Masand is alleged to have indulged in attempts to character assassinate the talented actor by attributing terms like ‘skirt-chaser’, ‘overpaid outsider’, an actor with ‘questionable veracity’ and ‘temper tantrums’, to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Veteran Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned for questioning as well and Yashraj Films was instructed to submit a copy of the contract it signed with the actor. Ever since his death, Sushant’s family has alleged foul play in his death which is said to have been a suicide.

sushant singh rajput investigation

