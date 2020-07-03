Friday, July 3, 2020
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be interrogated by Mumbai Police in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

It is notable here that though many reports have stated that the young actor was suffering from depression, his family has alleged foul play in his death. Sushant’s brother-in-law who is a senior police officer in Haryana had alleged foul play and has sought a thorough investigation into the case.

The tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had sent shockwaves in the film industry and given rise to heated debates about nepotism within the industry and how outsiders like Rajput have to struggle to find their place. The Mumbai Police is conducting an investigation and has questioned several people close to the actor in an attempt to ascertain the reason behind committing suicide. On July 6th, according to reports, the Mumbai Police will be interrogating director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to get two big films from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house but under a contract agreement with the production house of another big banner, these films never happened. It is said that Sushant was very depressed about the same and had expressed his grief to him as well.

It is expected that the police is planning to probe the reason for these movies being shelved and probe the status of the professional life of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide on Sunday, June the 14th 2020. He was found hanging at his home in Bandra.

Yashraj Films asked to submit copy of contracts

The Mumbai police are currently investigating allegations that professional rivalry and lobbying might have pushed actor Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. Apart from this, it is probing allegations that the actor was ousted from multiple films in the last six months after being “boycotted” by big banners. As part of the investigation, Mumbai police had asked Yash Raj Films to submit a copy of their contract signed with the actor. Police have directed that the contract copy must be submitted soon.

It is believed that the Sushant Singh Rajput had signed a three-film contract with YRF, but had featured in only two- Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013 and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2015.

Family of Sushant Singh Rajput alleges foul play

It is notable here that though many reports have stated that the young actor was suffering from depression, his family has alleged foul play in his death. Sushant’s brother-in-law who is a senior police officer in Haryana had alleged foul play and has sought a thorough investigation into the case.

The maternal uncle of Sushant Singh Rajput has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Speaking to media, Sushant’s uncle RC Singh said that the actor couldn’t ever do such a thing and there is a conspiracy behind the whole incident. He said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. 

RC Singh also added that they don’t have trust on the state police, and therefore was seeking probe by a central agency like CBI.

The uncle also alleged that a few days earlier, the death of the actor’s manager which was deemed to be suicide was, in fact, murder as well. He claimed that a nationalist has been murdered in Maharashtra and said that the Rajput Mahasabha demands a CBI inquiry into his death. 

