Mumbai police, investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has now summoned film critic Rajeev Masand for questioning on Tuesday. The police, which is trying to ascertain what was the true reasons that pushed the talented Kai Po Che actor over the edge, has until now questioned many people associated with him and also celebrities from the film fraternity in connection with the case. Following summons, issued to him, Rajeev Masand appeared at the Bandra Police station for questioning.

Mumbai: Film critic Rajeev Masand arrives at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. pic.twitter.com/8XoQ3hwwzt — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

This development came soon after, film actor Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with a news channel, while speaking of the “movie mafia” behind the systematic discrimination in the movie industry, named Rajeev Masand as one of the people who should be questioned concerning the investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput and has cast aspersions on many powerful and influential Bollywood personalities for perpetuating the culture of nepotism and professional harassment of ‘outsiders’ in the industry, resulting in the 34-year-old talented self-made actor committing suicide.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, more and more people from the film fraternity started coming forward to express their fury against Bollywood ‘biggies’ like Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Yashraj Films and several other prominent individuals of the Bollywood industry, alleging that the culture fostered by them had pushed the young actor to take away his life.

Rajeev Masand tried to tarnish Sushant’s reputation with his vicious blind items

Such reprehension on Bollywood’s ‘powerful and influentials’ got many movie critics and gossip columnists to pen down baseless gossips, allegations and accusations on the actor. One of them being movie critic Rajeev Masand, who tried to defame Sushant by his ‘vicious and cowardly blind items’ written against him. Through his vile attempts, spread across years, Masand has tried to character assassinate the talented actor by attributing terms like ‘skirt-chaser’, ‘overpaid outsider’, an actor with ‘questionable veracity’ and ‘temper tantrums’, to Sushant Singh Rajput.

In fact, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Apurva Asrani had taken to Twitter to share the terrible things Masand wrote and called out the efforts of the film critic to tarnish Sushant Singh Rajput’s image.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The postmortem report said that the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. However, many believed that the actor ended his life due to the discrimination in the industry and the prevailing nepotism in Bollywood.