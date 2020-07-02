Thursday, July 2, 2020
Home News Reports Home Ministry seeks opinions of central armed police forces on incorporating ‘transgender’ as third...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Home Ministry seeks opinions of central armed police forces on incorporating ‘transgender’ as third gender for recruiting officers

At present, there is no provision of hiring transgender people in the central paramilitary forces or even in the Indian Army.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
CRPF jawans during a parade
7

In what can be seen as a significant move for the upliftment of transgenders, the Union Home Ministry has asked the central armed forces like the CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF for their opinion on incorporating ‘transgender’ as a Third category along with male and female in the rules of Central Armed Police Forces- CAPF(AC) Examination 2020. The departments have been asked to furnish their opinions so as to a final view on the matter can be taken soon.

The concerned authorities have asked to share their views on recruiting transgender people in the rank of the Assistant Commandants (ACs). At present, there is no provision of hiring transgender people in the central armed forces or in the Indian Army. If the centre gets a positive response from all the said departments, the decision would be shared with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which will then incorporate a separate third section for the transgenders in the application forms for the exams which are scheduled to be held in December this year.

Officials familiar with the development said the centre first wants to start with the officers’ rank through the Staff Service Commission (SSC).

Yogi Govt dedicates Noida’s Sector-50 Metro station for employment of transgenders

Recently, the Yogi government, in a step forward, had dedicated the Noida’s Sector-50 metro station for the transgender community. This initiative was taken to give the transgenders an opportunity to connect with the mainstream sections of the society.

DoPT asked central govt to include ‘transgender’ as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts

In April 2020, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued a memorandum asking all central government departments to include ‘transgender’ as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts.

Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill became law after getting president’s assent last year

These initiatives are being taken after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill was passed in both the houses and had got assent from President Ram Nath Kovind on 5 December last year. The law forbids discrimination against a transgender person, including refusal of service or prejudicial treatment in relation to education, employment, healthcare, access to, or enjoyment of goods, facilities, opportunities available to the public, right to movement, right to reside, rent, or otherwise occupy property, opportunity to hold public or private office, and access to a government or private establishment in whose care or custody a transgender person is.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why and how the Supreme Court got convinced to modify its earlier order and allow Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri

Guest Author -
What transpired before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Rath Yatra matter on 22.06.2020 that convinced the Court to modify its earlier order dated 18.06.2020 and allow the annual Rath Yatra to be conducted at Puri?
Read more

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists seeks probe into finances of PTI, accuses it of being mouthpiece of Congress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IFWJ urged the govt of India to undertake a judicial inquiry, accusing the PTI management of misappropriation the Govt funds

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals.

Sopore: Liberal Indian media crosses frightening line

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
After the Sopore attack, the Indian liberal media moved from being hostile towards Modi sarkar to openly siding with Pakistani propaganda.

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal have come forward and taken a vow to help take India further on the path of self-reliance.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
News Reports

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Home Ministry seeks opinions of central armed police forces on incorporating ‘transgender’ as third gender for recruiting officers

OpIndia Staff -
If the CAPF authorities agree, this years UPSC exam for Assistant Commander will include transgender as third gender
Read more
Opinions

Sambit Patra holds a mirror to anti-nationals by his Pulitzer tweet, left-liberals expose their hypocrisy by slamming him

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Left-liberals, who always use imaged of Children in distress, slammed Sambit Patra for sharing of kid with grandfather killed by terrorists
Read more
News Reports

“Younis Khan had held a knife to my throat for offering batting advice”, reveals Pakistan cricket team’s former batting coach Grant Flower

OpIndia Staff -
Younis Khan once attacked Pakistan’s former batting coach Grant Flower for offering him batting advice during a match
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
News Reports

Taiwan opens office to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China implemented the new National Security Law

OpIndia Staff -
Since pro-democracy protests began in the city last year, about 200 people have already fled to Taiwan. Officials in Taiwan are now expecting more asylum seekers after China's National Security Law was implemented this week.
Read more
News Reports

China supplying funds, missiles and other sophisticated weaponry to terrorist group Arakan Army to weaken India and Myanmar: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China wants to expand its area of influence towards the India-Myanmar border by arming Myanmar terrorists with missiles
Read more
News Reports

Construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad is against Islam and an insult to Islamic kingdom: Pakistan assembly speaker

OpIndia Staff -
Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi strongly opposed the construction of Hindu temple saying it is not only against the spirit of Islam but is also an insult to the Islamic welfare state.
Read more
News Reports

New FIR registered against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, may accelerate the probe against Robert Vadra

OpIndia Staff -
New FIR filed against Sanjay Bhandari, the arms dealer with links to Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra
Read more
News Reports

#WhySoProud: Islamists attack Film Director Faraz Arif Ansari, give death threats for calling out their homophobic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Film Director Faraz Arif Ansari today took to Twitter to allege that he has been receiving death threats after he called out Islamists for their homophobic tweets under #WhySoProud hashtag earlier this week.
Read more

Connect with us

234,011FansLike
395,764FollowersFollow
266,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com