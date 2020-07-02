In what can be seen as a significant move for the upliftment of transgenders, the Union Home Ministry has asked the central armed forces like the CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF for their opinion on incorporating ‘transgender’ as a Third category along with male and female in the rules of Central Armed Police Forces- CAPF(AC) Examination 2020. The departments have been asked to furnish their opinions so as to a final view on the matter can be taken soon.

The concerned authorities have asked to share their views on recruiting transgender people in the rank of the Assistant Commandants (ACs). At present, there is no provision of hiring transgender people in the central armed forces or in the Indian Army. If the centre gets a positive response from all the said departments, the decision would be shared with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which will then incorporate a separate third section for the transgenders in the application forms for the exams which are scheduled to be held in December this year.

Officials familiar with the development said the centre first wants to start with the officers’ rank through the Staff Service Commission (SSC).

Yogi Govt dedicates Noida’s Sector-50 Metro station for employment of transgenders

Recently, the Yogi government, in a step forward, had dedicated the Noida’s Sector-50 metro station for the transgender community. This initiative was taken to give the transgenders an opportunity to connect with the mainstream sections of the society.

DoPT asked central govt to include ‘transgender’ as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts

In April 2020, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued a memorandum asking all central government departments to include ‘transgender’ as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts.

Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill became law after getting president’s assent last year

These initiatives are being taken after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill was passed in both the houses and had got assent from President Ram Nath Kovind on 5 December last year. The law forbids discrimination against a transgender person, including refusal of service or prejudicial treatment in relation to education, employment, healthcare, access to, or enjoyment of goods, facilities, opportunities available to the public, right to movement, right to reside, rent, or otherwise occupy property, opportunity to hold public or private office, and access to a government or private establishment in whose care or custody a transgender person is.