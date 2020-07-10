Friday, July 10, 2020
Home News Reports A Mosque remains the property of Allah: AIMIM and Muslim clerics outrage over new...
News Reports
Updated:

A Mosque remains the property of Allah: AIMIM and Muslim clerics outrage over new secretariat construction in Telangana, CM tries to pacify

Telangana Muslim leaders issued a joint statement which said that according to the Islamic belief a mosque remains 'the property of Almighty Allah' and its status can never be altered. They have warned the TRS government of large scale protests.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao
TRS Supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
5

As Muslim leaders led by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi threatened to launch a massive protest over the demolition of two mosques in the old Secretariat complex, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that the government will construct these in the new Secretariat premises at government expense, even if it means spending crores of rupees.

Expressing regret over the demolition of two mosques and a temple in the old Secretariat complex, the Telangana CM said that “it shouldn’t have happened”. He has promised that the government would construct a temple and mosque in the new Secretariat premises in a more spacious way.

Condemning the demolition of two mosques in the premises of old secretariat in Hyderabad, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, religious scholars and leaders of various Muslims organisations had threatened to protest.

Telangana Muslim leaders demand mosque to be reconstructed in the same place

Demanding that the mosques be re-constructed at the same place immediately, Owaisi and other Muslim leaders warned that if the government failed to take steps for reconstruction of the demolished mosques at the same place without any delay, Muslims would be forced to launch a strong protest.

The Muslim leaders issued a joint statement which said that since according to the Islamic belief a mosque remains ‘the property of Almighty Allah’ and its status can never be altered, this move has enraged the Muslims. It furthered that the demolition of two mosques had shocked the confidence of the Muslim community in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been projecting himself as a secular.

The joint statement was issued by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Moulana Akbar Nizamuddin and Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia, president of MUF Moulana Rahmeeuddin Ansari, Jamaate-Islami’s Telangana unit chief Moulana Hamid Mohammed Khan, Jamiatul Ulema Telangana and Andhra Pradesh unit president Moulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, eminent religious scholars Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Moulana Jaffer Pasha and others.

Waqf board warns that demolition can lead to law and order problems

The Waqf Board has sent a letter to the secretary, minorities welfare, raising concerns over the demolition of the mosques. Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer Abdul Hameed, along with the letter, also sent gazette notifications of the mosques. He wrote that demolition could anger Muslims leading to law and order problems.

Now, the state High Court directed the KCR government to stay the ongoing demolition of old Secretariat buildings until July 13, Monday. It has asked the state government to file a detailed counter affidavit and to furnish demolition plan and approval taken from the pollution control board. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Political History of India

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Sahil’s father Parvez died in 3 different ways, in 2 different locations, 16 Hindus named in the FIR

अजीत भारती -
Sahil Parvez had stated that his father was shot in front of their house in his statement to the media. His complaint letter to the police several weeks later suddenly shifts the location, identifies 16 'attackers' by name and makes a lot of contradictory claims, read details.
Read more

The Wire issues half-hearted correction after being called out by NCPCR for their blatantly fake news about ‘eight-fold increase in complaints post lockdown

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire retracted it after the author of the article said that she had no evidence to support her stunning claim.

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Media Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

A Mosque remains the property of Allah: AIMIM and Muslim clerics outrage over new secretariat construction in Telangana, CM tries to pacify

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana CM has promised to reconstruct the mosque and a temple in the new secretariat complex 'even if it means spending crores of rupees'.
Read more
News Reports

US bans Pakistan’s national carrier PIA for 6 months after the revelation that 30% Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
After fake pilot licence controversy in Pakistan, US bans PIA flights for 6 months over serious concerns to aviation safety
Read more
Political History of India

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Reacting on the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, Akhilesh Yadav questions UP government for killing of “innocents”

OpIndia Staff -
After the death of Vikash Dubey in encounter, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav accues UP police of killine innocents under 'Operation Clean'
Read more
Social Media

Read how this Congress loyalist is so enraged about the Vikas Dubey encounter, that he wants Anand Mahindra to intervene

OpIndia Staff -
Poonawalla has asked Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd CEO Anand Mahindra to investigate the Vikas Dubey encounter. Yes. You read that right.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Sahil’s father Parvez died in 3 different ways, in 2 different locations, 16 Hindus named in the FIR

अजीत भारती -
Sahil Parvez had stated that his father was shot in front of their house in his statement to the media. His complaint letter to the police several weeks later suddenly shifts the location, identifies 16 'attackers' by name and makes a lot of contradictory claims, read details.
Read more
News Reports

“I am proud of UP police”, says the father of a martyred UP police officer after Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Verma, the wife of deceased constable Sultan Singh, said that the death of Vikas Dubey had brought relief to her soul.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire issues half-hearted correction after being called out by NCPCR for their blatantly fake news about ‘eight-fold increase in complaints post lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire retracted it after the author of the article said that she had no evidence to support her stunning claim.
Read more
Government and Policy

1 lakh km of road built with plastic waste, Modi govt saves Rs 30,000 per km: Read about the revolution in road construction

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the usage of plastic waste in road construction
Read more
News Reports

Hours before Vikas Dubey was killed in encounter, a petition was filed in Supreme Court seeking protection for the gangster

OpIndia Staff -
Before Vikas Dubey’s encounter, one Mumbai-based petitioner had filed petition in SC to prevent UP police from encountering him
Read more

Connect with us

235,314FansLike
402,568FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com