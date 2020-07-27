Monday, July 27, 2020
Home News Reports NCW issues notice to AAP leader Syed Abbas who had hurled sexist abuses at...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NCW issues notice to AAP leader Syed Abbas who had hurled sexist abuses at BJP’s Nupur Sharma

Rekha Sharma, the NCW Chairperson, has issued a notice to Abbas, asking him to provide a 'satisfactory explanation' for his objectionable and misogynistic comments. She has directed him to tender an apology to the BJP politician for his crass behaviour.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NCW isssues notice to AAP leader for his sexist remarks against Nupur Sharma
Nupur Sharma (left), Syed Asad Abbas (right), images via Doordarshan
168

Three days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Syed Asad Abbas went on a sexist tirade against BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a panel discussion on Republic TV, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the matter.

Rekha Sharma, the NCW Chairperson, has issued a notice to Abbas, asking him to provide a ‘satisfactory explanation’ for his objectionable and misogynistic comments. She has directed him to tender an apology to the BJP politician for his crass behaviour. The notice read, “The National Commission for Women strongly condemns and protests such irresponsible and disparaging views of a public figure on national television which shows extreme disrespect to women and damages the dignity of Indian women in general.”

The NCW Chairperson has also written a letter to Praveen Sood, the Director General of Police in Karnataka. She has requested for an investigation into the matter and a feedback to be communicated to the Commission through email or fax.

AAP leader verbally abuses NUpur Sharma

During a Republic TV debate on 24 July, Dr Abbas lost all semblance of decency and started hurling abuses. He went on to say that people like Nupur Sharma were “nothing other than Rakhi Sawant of Prime Time”. Dr Abbas also told her, “Aunty ji, go join an Ekta Kapoor serial” and then, proceeded to call her an “Ekta Kapoor Vamp”. Several people on the debate took exception to the rants of Dr Syed Asad Abbas. While Arnab Goswami condemned the use of abuses instead of responding to the issue at hand, other panellists like Touseef Ahmed Khan also condemned the conduct of Dr Abbas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRepublic debate fight, Nupur Sharma BJP, TV debate fight

Trending now

Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Chinese govt mouthpiece tweets video of ‘world’s largest’ amphibious aircraft with a mysterious helicopter appearing out of nowhere

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Chinese Communist government's mouthpiece, People's Daily tweeting a video where it claimed that the world's largest amphibious aircraft was taking off at Shandong airport for a test flight.
Read more

Ahead of his questioning by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Mahesh Bhatt posts cryptic tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Maharashtra, said that Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt would be summoned for questioning in connection to the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Nation pays tribute to the ‘People’s President’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away at the age of 83 after having a cardiac arrest while giving a speech in the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong on 27th July 2015

Himachal man sold his cow to buy mobile for daughter’s education? Read how media manipulated report and mocked his poverty

Media OpIndia Staff -
The district administration of Kangra district found that the man had 7 animals and he sold his cow because he did not have a place to keep the animal in his cowshed during the monsoons

Bon Voyage: First batch of five Rafale jets leave for India. Watch video as they soar the sky

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rafale jets will take a short break in UAE before finally leaving for India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

This is why the American editor of The Wire wants to silence IPS officer Nageswara Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan, has hit out at former interim-director of CBI M Nageswara Rao after the latter spoke out against what he calls "Project Abarahamosation of Hindu Civilisation".
Read more
Media

The Wire and Shashi Tharoor say Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: Why this notion needs to be mocked and dismissed

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees
Read more
News Reports

“Muslims have raped at least 5 lakh Kaffirs in the UK in last 40 years,” says survivor of Pakistani grooming gangs- Read excruciating details

OpIndia Staff -
The medical practitioner highlighted how the grooming gangs use 'scriptures' to justify rape after a young girl hits her period.
Read more
Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
Books

Book reveals that Army was spooked by Barkha Dutt’s reporting in Kargil

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt has fiercely defended her reporting during the Kargil war, but a book suggests that army was concerned.
Read more
News Reports

Azam Khan pledges to take jal-samadhi in Saryu river if not invited for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Jinit Jain -
Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch president Azam Khan says he will take jal samadhi if not invited Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Telecasting Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is ‘against India’s secular image’: Communists upset at live telecast by Doordarshan

OpIndia Staff -
The communists have written a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, claiming that live telecast of Ram Mandir bhoomi Pujan will be against 'secularism'.
Read more
News Reports

NCW issues notice to AAP leader Syed Abbas who had hurled sexist abuses at BJP’s Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
The NCW Chairperson has also written a letter to the Director General of Police in Karnataka and requested for an investigation into the matter.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Coronavirus patient falls off bed in Karimnagar hospital, dies due to snapped oxygen supply

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana: Coronavirus patient falls from bed, died due to distruption in oxygen supply.
Read more
News Reports

‘We mourn the fall of what was once a Hindutva Party’: VHP issues statement after Uddhav Thackeray wanted Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan via video...

OpIndia Staff -
VHP issues a strong statement against Uddhav Thackeray's remarks over Ayohdhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan scheduled for August 5.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more
Social Media

Radio Mirchi’s RJ Sayema laments over criticism against Bakra Eid, gets reminded of her own statements against Diwali

OpIndia Staff -
Radio Mirchi's Sayema stated that Muslims are not being allowed to celebrate Bakra Eid 'peacefully'.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Chinese govt mouthpiece tweets video of ‘world’s largest’ amphibious aircraft with a mysterious helicopter appearing out of nowhere

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Chinese Communist government's mouthpiece, People's Daily tweeting a video where it claimed that the world's largest amphibious aircraft was taking off at Shandong airport for a test flight.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of his questioning by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Mahesh Bhatt posts cryptic tweet

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Maharashtra, said that Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt would be summoned for questioning in connection to the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more
News Reports

Nation pays tribute to the ‘People’s President’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary

OpIndia Staff -
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away at the age of 83 after having a cardiac arrest while giving a speech in the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong on 27th July 2015
Read more
Media

Himachal man sold his cow to buy mobile for daughter’s education? Read how media manipulated report and mocked his poverty

OpIndia Staff -
The district administration of Kangra district found that the man had 7 animals and he sold his cow because he did not have a place to keep the animal in his cowshed during the monsoons
Read more

Connect with us

237,553FansLike
416,097FollowersFollow
282,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com