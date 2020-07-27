Three days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Syed Asad Abbas went on a sexist tirade against BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a panel discussion on Republic TV, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the matter.

Rekha Sharma, the NCW Chairperson, has issued a notice to Abbas, asking him to provide a ‘satisfactory explanation’ for his objectionable and misogynistic comments. She has directed him to tender an apology to the BJP politician for his crass behaviour. The notice read, “The National Commission for Women strongly condemns and protests such irresponsible and disparaging views of a public figure on national television which shows extreme disrespect to women and damages the dignity of Indian women in general.”

The NCW Chairperson has also written a letter to Praveen Sood, the Director General of Police in Karnataka. She has requested for an investigation into the matter and a feedback to be communicated to the Commission through email or fax.

I thank NCW chief Smt @sharmarekha ji for taking cognizance of the matter & forwarding the complaint to @DgpKarnataka#MeToo#WeStandWithNupurSharma pic.twitter.com/TP9zFSr1Sq — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 27, 2020

AAP leader verbally abuses NUpur Sharma

During a Republic TV debate on 24 July, Dr Abbas lost all semblance of decency and started hurling abuses. He went on to say that people like Nupur Sharma were “nothing other than Rakhi Sawant of Prime Time”. Dr Abbas also told her, “Aunty ji, go join an Ekta Kapoor serial” and then, proceeded to call her an “Ekta Kapoor Vamp”. Several people on the debate took exception to the rants of Dr Syed Asad Abbas. While Arnab Goswami condemned the use of abuses instead of responding to the issue at hand, other panellists like Touseef Ahmed Khan also condemned the conduct of Dr Abbas.