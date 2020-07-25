Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

The Bhoomi Pujan of the Bhavya Ram Mandir set to be built in Ayodhya seems to have rattled several people. In a similar display of contempt, AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV. Syed Asad Abbas had fought elections on an AAP ticket in the year 2018.

Republic TV was holding a debate on the 24th of July 2020 discussing the rejection of the petition by Allahabad High Court filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale. Gokhale had in his petition seeking a stay on the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5 saying that during the Coronavirus pandemic, it would be a violation of ‘Unlock 2’ guidelines. On Friday, the Allahabad High Court quashed the plea filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale observing that the entire petition was filed on the basis of assumptions.

While debating the issue, Dr Syed Asad Abbas, who is an Aam Aadmi Party leader but is touted as a ‘political analyst’ on television lost him cool and resorted to hurling sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

He first alleged that the BJP was using Lord Ram to ‘appease the majority’. Interestingly, the Ram Mandir is being built after a Supreme Court verdict and hence, the panellists wondered if Dr Abbas was alleging that the Supreme Court was appeasing Hindus by delivering the verdict.

Further, when Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson countered him on his comment “Ram Naam Japna Paraya Maal Apna”, Dr Abbas lost all semblance of decency and started hurling abuses.

He went on to say that the had a problem with “you RSS, you goons, you rowdies”. He further said that people like Nupur Sharma were “nothing other than Rakhi Sawant of Prime Time”. As if that was not enough, Dr Abbas went on to tell Nupur Sharma, “Aunty ji, go join an Ekta Kapoor serial” and then, proceeded to call her an “Ekta Kapoor Vamp”.

Several people on the debate took exception to the rants of Dr Syed Asad Abbas. While Arnab Goswami condemned the use of abuses instead of responding to the issue at hand, other panellists like Touseef Ahmed Khan also condemned the conduct of Dr Abbas.

Nupur Sharma took to Twitter to say that she was considering legal action against Dr Syed Asad Abbas for questioning her character on live TV.

I’m considering suing him for this. My family, obviously, has taken extreme exception to this abuse. You CANNOT bring into question a woman’s character. It’s a lesson he’ll remember all his life.#NotDone https://t.co/nPW6APCmZC — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 24, 2020

Further, Nupur Sharma said, “I’ve come to realise just how sexist, badly brought-up & hateful these ignorant opposition panelists are. But thats why they are losers”.

Vamp, gunda, rowdie, Balaji actress, lost all sensibilities, suffering from verbal diarrhoea & what not- just because I give factual arguments?

I’ve come to realise just how sexist, badly brought-up & hateful these ignorant opposition panelists are.

But thats why they are losers https://t.co/WNW6B4aiMK — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 24, 2020

Apart from abusing Nupur Sharma, Dr Abbas made several other bizarre statements. While he went on abusing BJP and other panellists, he told panellist Shantanu Gupta that while “you people” divide, “we will multiply”.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja all set for 5th August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed his visit.

Reportedly, an estimated 100-150 guests will be allowed at the said event. The foundation laying ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand temple that is expected to take about 3 years to complete. Kameshwar Chaupal who serves as a trustee of the Ram Temple Trust informed that they are expecting the Prime Minister’s arrival in the temple town of August 5. He added that all government standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to safety against coronavirus will be ensured during the Bhumi Pujan.

As per the report, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are organising meetings to promote the ‘Shubhaaram‘ (commencement) of the Ram temple construction under the leadership of RSS joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal. Chaupal stated that a ‘Rashtra Mandir’ (Temple of the nation) will reflect the national spirit and the Hindu consciousness.