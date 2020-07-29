Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Home News Reports New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

The NEP will replace the existing National Policy on Education 1986, which was later modified in 1992

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
New Education Policy
4

On Wednesday, the much-awaited National Education Policy (NEP) was announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Union Cabinet approved the new policy earlier in the day. The policy aims at making “India a global knowledge superpower”.

Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a New Education Policy for the 21st century, adding “It is important as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy.” 

The NEP will replace the existing National Policy on Education 1986, which was later modified in 1992. The NEP includes the extension of the Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children between the age group of 3 to 18 years. The new policy also seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.

Announcing new reform measures, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said the major reforms in the cabinet-approved National Education Policy 2020 include a target to have 50% gross enrollment ratio by 2035 along with a provision for multiple entry or exit. The New Education Policy (NEP) also aims to increase the budgetary funding to education.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), the system of affiliated colleges will be phased out over the next 15 years, the Minister of Education announced. The government also announced that the single-stream higher education institutions will be phased out over time, and all will move towards becoming multidisciplinary.

According to the new National Education Policy, the higher educational institutions will be allowed graded autonomy in academic, administrative and financial matters based on the accreditation status and there will only be a single regulator for higher education instead of different bodies like UGC and AICTE. Legal and Medical education will continue to have dedicated regulators.

“The undergraduate degree will be of either three or four-year duration, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certifications, e.g., a certificate after completing one year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after two years of study, or a Bachelor’s degree after a three-year programme,” announced Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare. The four-year course will be for a Bachelor’s degree and research.

“The present complex nomenclature of HEIs in the country such as ‘deemed to be university’, ‘affiliating university’, ‘affiliating technical university’, ‘unitary university’ shall be replaced simply by ‘university’,” said HRD Ministry officials.

New system of education

The Modi government unveiled a new 10+2 system, which will be divided into 5+3+3+4 format. The NEP changes the school education system to 5+3+3+4 format. This means the first five years of the school will comprise of the foundation stage including three years of pre-primary school and classes 1 and class 2. The next three years will be divided into a preparatory stage from classes 3 to 5. Later three years of middle stage (classes 6 to 8), and four years of secondary stage (classes 9 to 12).

The schools will not have any rigid formation of streams of arts, commerce, science, students can take up whichever courses they want.

In school education, the Modi government has announced major reforms through its NEP, which includes Universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education or ECCE and National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. The government has said the new policy suggests a reduction of the school curriculum to core subjects with a vocational integration from Class 6 onwards.

According to the new policy, the focus of school reforms will be to develop a scientific temper in students from a young age. The curriculum would integrate 21st-century skills and mathematical thinking. The policy also mandates increasing access for disadvantaged groups, according to the Union government.

Further, the New Education Policy (NEP) also states that the report card will comprise assessment of the students by both teachers and fellow students. There will be an AI-based assessment of students each year. Measures will be taken to prepare the teachers for the assessment reforms by 2023, announced the government.

The board exams will test the students’ knowledge and it’s applications and not just rote learning, announced the Ministry of Education.

Multi-lingual system of education

The NEP will aim to make mother tongue or regional language as the medium of instruction till class 5 in schools. The new policy is also expected to focus on a multi-lingual education system which means, the teachers will teach not only in English but also in regional Indian languages. MHRD already runs programmes to teach students regional languages spoken in other states.

The government also said that technology will be now part of education planning, teaching, learning, assessment, teacher, school, and student training. The e-content will also be made available in regional languages, starting with eight major languages – Kannada, Odia, Bengali among others to join the e-courses available in Hindi and English.

Single common entrance exam for all colleges

The common Entrance exam for all higher education institutes to be held by NTA. The exam will be optional and not mandatory, announced HRD Ministry.

The government has also decided to discontinue MPhil courses. To pursue research, MPhil will not be allowed and all the courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level will be interdisciplinary. The 4-year programme may also lead to a degree ‘with Research’ if the student completes a rigorous research project.

The government has decided to set up model public universities for holistic and multidisciplinary education, at par with IITs, IIMs, etc., called MERUs (Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities). Higher education institutions shall move away from high-stakes examinations towards continuous and comprehensive evaluation.

High performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries. Selected universities like those from among the top 100 universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.

Further, the gvernment announced that a legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India.

Impetus on vocational education

The New Education Policy also gives importance to the Vocational education of the students. The new policy integrates vocational education into all school and higher education institutions in a phased manner over the next decade. By 2025, at least 50% of learners through the school and higher education system shall have exposure to vocational education.

The B.Voc. degrees introduced in 2013 will continue to exist, but vocational courses will also be available to students enrolled in all other Bachelor’s degree programmes, including the 4-year multidisciplinary Bachelor’s programmes, the government announced.

‘Lok Vidya’, important vocational knowledge developed in India, will be made accessible to students. The HRD ministry, which will be renamed as Education Ministry, would constitute a National Committee for the Integration of Vocational Education (NCIVE).

The policy also mentions creating institutions such as the National Research Foundation (NRF) and a Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

Earlier, a panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan was constituted, which had submitted the draft of the new National Education Policy to the Union HRD minister. The draft was later put to public consultation to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.

The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. The New education policy was part of the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election. Reportedly, the drafting experts also considered the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian and formed by the HRD Ministry when it was being headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The implementation of this Policy will be led by various bodies including Education Ministry, CABE, Union and State Governments, education-related Ministries, State Departments of Education, Boards, NTA, the regulatory bodies of school and higher education, NCERT, SCERTs, schools, and HEIs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

There are sharp stones in Ayodhya, the ground needs to be levelled: Vajpayee’s famous speech a day before the demolition of the disputed structure

OpIndia Staff -
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had addressed a gathering of Karsevaks in Lucknow on December 5, 1992, a day before the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more

“Swagatam”: PM Modi welcomes the five Rafale jets which landed at Ambala Air Force station

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The five Rafale aircraft landed at Ambala Air Force station after covering a distance of 7,000 km from France

Watch: The iconic video where Karsevaks razed the disputed structure standing on the Ram Janmabhoomi site to dust

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Over 150,000 Karsevaks had gathered in Ayodhya to attend the rally called by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on December 6, 1992.

“Welcome to the Indian Ocean”: Indian Naval warship welcomes the Rafale as it establishes contact. Listen in

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The five Rafale jets are to be inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala base today. They left France on Monday, July 27. They are accompanied by two Su-30MKIs.

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.

Recently Popular

Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Opinions

Dear Aatish Taseer, where is the spirit of Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Did Aatish Taseer dare to hide any background info on his US citizenship application? My guess would be no.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more
News Reports

‘Haan hum Hindu hain, Hindustan Hamara hain’: Watch Sadhvi Ritambhara’s speech during Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Watch the speech of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Delhi during Rath Yatra to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

There are sharp stones in Ayodhya, the ground needs to be levelled: Vajpayee’s famous speech a day before the demolition of the disputed structure

OpIndia Staff -
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had addressed a gathering of Karsevaks in Lucknow on December 5, 1992, a day before the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, the IAF officer responsible for delivery of India-specific Rafale jets

OpIndia Staff -
Hilal Ahmed Rather is India's first pilot to fly Rafale fighter jet, played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

“Swagatam”: PM Modi welcomes the five Rafale jets which landed at Ambala Air Force station

OpIndia Staff -
The five Rafale aircraft landed at Ambala Air Force station after covering a distance of 7,000 km from France
Read more
News Reports

Number of Kashmiri youths joining terror groups has gone down by 40% since the Since abrogation of Article 370: Report

OpIndia Staff -
There has been a reduction of more than 40 percent in Kashmiri youths joining terrorist groups in the last year
Read more
News Reports

Watch: The iconic video where Karsevaks razed the disputed structure standing on the Ram Janmabhoomi site to dust

OpIndia Staff -
Over 150,000 Karsevaks had gathered in Ayodhya to attend the rally called by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on December 6, 1992.
Read more
News Reports

Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Railways achieves major improvements in Freight and Logistics operations

OpIndia Staff -
Indian railways have improved the performance of freight operations considerably, introduces Time Tabled Parcel Trains
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi brought them together, Rahul should now lead: Says Sharad Pawar who had left Congress over Sonia’s leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar advised Rahul Gandhi to avoid making ad hominem attacks against PM Modi, claiming that such attempts adversely impacts one's own credibility.
Read more

Connect with us

237,688FansLike
417,344FollowersFollow
283,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com