NIA names 6 ISIS terrorists in the charge-sheet filed in the murder case of Tamil Nadu cop SSI Wilson

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet before Special NIA court in Chennai against six accused ISIS terrorists in connection with the brutal murder of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson. The NIA filed charge-sheet mentions Abdul Shameem, Y Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha & Jaffar Ali as the accused in the Wilson murder case and are charged under sections 120B, 302, 353 and 506 (ii) read with 34 of IPC, sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, and sections 25(1B)(a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

NIA files charge-sheet before Special NIA Court Chennai against six accused persons in Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson murder case. Charge-sheet filed against accused Abdul Shameem, Y Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha & Jaffar Ali. Further investigation continues in case. pic.twitter.com/HVF7YQAoOR — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

SSI Wilson murdered through a plan to wage a jihad against state and police

The preliminary investigation in the murder of SSI Wilson had revealed that his murderers were “self-declared jihadists” who killed the police personnel to avenge the arrest of their ISIS associates—Mohammed Haneef Khan (29), Imran Khan (32) and Mohammed Zaid (24) by the Tamil Nadu police in Bengaluru in January 2020.

In response to the arrest of their ISIS colleagues in Bengaluru, the terrorists had shot Wilson the following day at the Padanthalumoodu check-post at Kaliyakkavilai in Tamil Nadu at around 9:30 PM. The accused, Thoufeek and Abdul Shameem who are from Kanyakumari, were identified by the police through CCTV footage. According to the police, Shameem had been on the run after procuring bail last month in the murder case of a Hindu Munnani leader in 2014.

The assailants were arrested on January 15, 2020, and it was revealed that the attack was carried out to avenge the arrest of their colleagues and to instil terror in the minds of people. The NIA re-registered a case against the attackers on February 1, 2020, and took over the investigation from Tamil Nadu police. The probe by the NIA revealed the roles of other accused in the wider conspiracy.

According to the investigation, Khaja Mohideen was found to be a member of the banned terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria(ISIS). Since May 2019, he had indoctrinated and radicalised Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek on the jihadi ideology and enlisted them to carry out terror attacks against the establishment, especially the law enforcement officials in Tamil Nadu, with the perverted aim of establishing Islamic rule or Sharia in the state.

Later in October 2019, Khaja Mohideen directed Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffer Ali to get the possession of illegal firearms and forbidden ammunition for carrying out attacks against the government and police. In December 2019, Thowfeek and Shameem, who were hiding in Maharashtra and Karnataka, were provided with illegal firearms and ammunition.

However, in January 2020, when the police arrested associates of Mahboob Pasha and started pursing him, Jaffer Ali, Ejas Pasha, and others, Mohideen ordered Thowfeek and Shameem to attack Tamil Nadu Police at check posts along the inter-state border in Kanyakumari district.