Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani journalist who had criticised military kidnapped in broad daylight, released after public outrage
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani journalist who had criticised military kidnapped in broad daylight, released after public outrage

The abduction came a day before he was set to appear before Pakistan's top court, where he is facing contempt proceedings over a tweet which was critical of Pakistan's judges and military. His wife had stated that Jan was being pressurised not to attend the court hearing and plead for forgiveness.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistani journalist who had criticised military abducted in broad daylight, released after public outrage
Pakistani freelance journalist Matiullah Jan, image via Twitter
10

Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, who was kidnapped from outside a public school in the heart of Islamabad, was released after 12 hours on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Matiullah Jan, who is a critic of Pakistan’s military and judiciary, was released after some uniformed men had snatched him off an Islamabad street in broad daylight. Even though it was unclear who had abducted him but it was suspected that the kidnapping was the handiwork of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Matiullah Jan, who works as a freelance journalist with numerous local and foreign media outlets, was kidnapped and was taken after being forced into the back of a car on Tuesday afternoon outside a school in the capital, where he had come to see his wife.

Journalist abducted by uniformed men

The CCTV footage captured showed how several men force Jan into a sedan outside the main gate.

“There were more than five people, some in civilian clothes, others in black uniforms, who forcibly picked up my husband,” his wife Kaneez Sughra said to the media.

The abduction came a day before he was set to appear before Pakistan’s top court, where he is facing contempt proceedings over a tweet which was critical of Pakistan’s judges and military. His wife had stated that Jan was being pressurised not to attend the court hearing and plead for forgiveness.

However, he was later released on late Tuesday night. “I have talked to Matiullah Jan, he is safe, alright and on his way home,” his brother confirmed his release.

Public outcry over Jan’s abduction

Following his alleged abduction, there was a massive outcry in the Pakistan and people took to social media to start a campaign to free Jan.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had released a statement calling for Jan’s safe release. “We are deeply concerned at increasing attempts to control the media, suppress independent voices, and curb political dissent, thereby creating an environment of constant fear,” the commission said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistani journalist kidnap, Pakistan news, Pakistan video

Trending now

Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani journalist who had criticised military kidnapped in broad daylight, released after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Matiullah Jan is a freelance journalist who has been criticising the military in his writings and social media posts.
Read more
Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff -
ED raided several premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a fertiliser scam for selling fertiliser to middleman
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices
Read more
News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

As deadline approaches, Priyanka Gandhi ready to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, will shift to Gurugram temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi not to move her base to UP as speculated, will live in Gurugram for few months before shifting back to Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s murder in Ghaziabad: Main accused Shanoor Mansuri arrested with weapon and bullets, errant cops suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Shahnoor Mansuri, the main accused in UP journalist murder case arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Teenage Afghan girl picks up father’s AK-47, kills Taliban terrorists who had murdered her parents

OpIndia Staff -
Teenage Qamar Gul watched the Taliban terrorists kill her parents and picked up her father's AK-47. She reportedly killed two terrorists and injured several others.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Joshi's nephew has stated that Kamal-ud-din's son was the one who was harassing his sister with a group of other miscreants and he had shot and killed his uncle.
Read more

Connect with us

237,082FansLike
412,787FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com