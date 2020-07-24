Papad may not sell more, but India sold more spices thanks to Coronavirus

In a video that had gone viral on social media platforms today, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was seen launching a ‘papad’ brand and claiming that it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against the new coronavirus pathogen.

#BJP minister advertises ‘Bhabhi Ji Papad’, claims it will develop anti-bodies to fight #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SQo0iexb4l — The Tribune (@thetribunechd) July 24, 2020

Little did the union minister know that by making this claim he was exposing himself to a litany of insults. Many took to the micro-blogging site to poke fun at the minister for the claims made by him. The liberal ecosystem was quick to jump at the opportunity. The honorary member of this gang, Prashant Bhushan, used this as an excuse to mock the BJP government and also take a dig at Baba Ramdev, who was recently in news for his ayurvedic medicine, Coronil.

Sahil Tripathi, associated with far-left website ‘The Caravan’ and Mint, was also quick in mocking the minister. He wrote that “Oxford and Astra Zeneca should give up their meaningless trials for vaccine which may or may not work as India has already found the answer”.

The outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the likes of which the world has not witnessed in decades, has been spreading at an alarming speed, infecting millions across the world. India has also been witnessing a steep surge in numbers. While accurate medical treatment is yet to be discovered to deal with this pathogen, people in India are looking at alternative treatments to boost their immunity.

Export of India spices rise as people resort to them to help build immunity to fight coronavirus

While we are not sure about the claims made by the union minister, as it may or may not be true, but this is for sure that the demand for Indian spices have gone up considerably, not only in India but throughout the world, as people are using these spices to strengthen their immunity, which might help them keep away from infection.

According to reports, there has been a huge rise in the exports of Indian spices like pepper, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, celery, fennel, fenugreek, nutmeg, spice oils, which are particularly proving to be beneficial as it provides the required anti-oxidants and supplements to our body. It has been reported that the exports of these spices have risen by almost 34 per cent in the month of June.

Spices used to make Papad have been proven to have many heath benefits

While we are not endorsing the union minister’s claims, Papad, which is a very common accompaniment with Indian meals, is made by combining many Indian spices, which have multiple health benefits.

For example, black peppercorn, also known as the king of spices, has loads of health benefits and it is used generously in preparing papads. This versatile spice is high in antioxidants. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps detox the body. Similarly, turmeric, which is also an important ingredient used for making papads and almost every other Indian dish has been touted as a superfood that can fight dangerous diseases like cancer, ease depression, and many more. Likewise, red chilly is a rich source in vitamin C that helps in supporting the immune system and combat chronic diseases. There are also very powerful antioxidants.

If you have a healthy immune system, your body can safeguard you from any disease, even the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. While as of now, there is neither any vaccine available nor proven home remedy to protect you from the COVID-19, these natural food items which provide your body with the necessary supplements which could enhance the immune system and in turn, fight the infectious disease along with any other infection and disease.