Friday, July 24, 2020
Home Economy and Finance Papad may not sell more, but India sold more spices thanks to Coronavirus
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

Papad may not sell more, but India sold more spices thanks to Coronavirus

In a video that had gone viral on social media platforms today, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was seen launching a 'papad' brand and claiming that it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against the new coronavirus pathogen.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
2

In a video that had gone viral on social media platforms today, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was seen launching a ‘papad’ brand and claiming that it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against the new coronavirus pathogen.

Little did the union minister know that by making this claim he was exposing himself to a litany of insults. Many took to the micro-blogging site to poke fun at the minister for the claims made by him. The liberal ecosystem was quick to jump at the opportunity. The honorary member of this gang, Prashant Bhushan, used this as an excuse to mock the BJP government and also take a dig at Baba Ramdev, who was recently in news for his ayurvedic medicine, Coronil.

Sahil Tripathi, associated with far-left website ‘The Caravan’ and Mint, was also quick in mocking the minister. He wrote that “Oxford and Astra Zeneca should give up their meaningless trials for vaccine which may or may not work as India has already found the answer”.

The outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the likes of which the world has not witnessed in decades, has been spreading at an alarming speed, infecting millions across the world. India has also been witnessing a steep surge in numbers. While accurate medical treatment is yet to be discovered to deal with this pathogen, people in India are looking at alternative treatments to boost their immunity.

Export of India spices rise as people resort to them to help build immunity to fight coronavirus

While we are not sure about the claims made by the union minister, as it may or may not be true, but this is for sure that the demand for Indian spices have gone up considerably, not only in India but throughout the world, as people are using these spices to strengthen their immunity, which might help them keep away from infection.

According to reports, there has been a huge rise in the exports of Indian spices like pepper, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, celery, fennel, fenugreek, nutmeg, spice oils, which are particularly proving to be beneficial as it provides the required anti-oxidants and supplements to our body. It has been reported that the exports of these spices have risen by almost 34 per cent in the month of June.

Spices used to make Papad have been proven to have many heath benefits

While we are not endorsing the union minister’s claims, Papad, which is a very common accompaniment with Indian meals, is made by combining many Indian spices, which have multiple health benefits.

For example, black peppercorn, also known as the king of spices, has loads of health benefits and it is used generously in preparing papads. This versatile spice is high in antioxidants. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps detox the body. Similarly, turmeric, which is also an important ingredient used for making papads and almost every other Indian dish has been touted as a superfood that can fight dangerous diseases like cancer, ease depression, and many more. Likewise, red chilly is a rich source in vitamin C that helps in supporting the immune system and combat chronic diseases. There are also very powerful antioxidants.

If you have a healthy immune system, your body can safeguard you from any disease, even the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. While as of now, there is neither any vaccine available nor proven home remedy to protect you from the COVID-19, these natural food items which provide your body with the necessary supplements which could enhance the immune system and in turn, fight the infectious disease along with any other infection and disease.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol

Karan Acharya, the artist behind the Rudra Hanuman portrait, puts life into the cloud, wins hearts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karan Acharya is the same artist who's "Rudra Hanuman" poster had given a lot of heartburns to the usual coterie of liberals

Congress, India Today get together to promote Rahul Gandhi, end up adding imaginary zeroes in social media views. Read details

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In their haste to 're-launch' Rahul Gandhi for the nth time, India Today and Congress IT Cell added imaginary zeroes to the number of views, mistaking millions as crores.

Fact-check: No, Govt of India is not selling 3 Khadi masks for Rs 999

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, several social media users took to Twitter to share images of an advertisement put out by a certain seller, who claims to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs.999.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

Papad may not sell more, but India sold more spices thanks to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
While we do not endorse the minister's claims, but Papad does contain many Indian spices, which have multiple health benefits.
Read more
News Reports

16 years after not letting his mortal remains enter its headquarters, Congress suddenly wakes up to ‘pay tribute’ to P V Narasimha Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Congress has suddenly decided to co-opt forgotten leader PV Narasimha Rao in attempt to revive political fortunes
Read more
News Reports

India and China conduct 17th WMCC meeting virtually, both sides agree on early and complete disengagement of the troops along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
China and India emphasised that they will maintain military and diplomatic dialogue and consultation
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs debunk claims made by CM Ashok Gehlot of being held hostage by the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel leaders emphasised that Ashok Gehlot must step down from his Chief Ministerial position in the larger interest of the Congress party.
Read more
News Reports

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity, experts caution saying antibodies may fade away quickly

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is moving towards herd immunity & one-third population developed antibodies against coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: Despite 10-day lockdown, Pune’s COVID-19 woes turn from bad to worse

OpIndia Staff -
Pune registered highest single-day spike in the number of cases on the penultimate day of the 10-day lockdown imposed by administration
Read more
Politics

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot threatens mass uprising against the governor, Congress MLAs protest outside Raj Bhawan

OpIndia Staff -
Gehlot has met governor Kalraj Mishra. The governor was also seen interacting with the protesting MLAs in the Raj Bhawan premises.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more

Connect with us

237,331FansLike
414,384FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com