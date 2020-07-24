A major tragedy was averted in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh when the police rescued two girls stuck in the middle of a gushing Pench river. A video of the girls being trapped at the centre of a violently raging river has gone viral on the Internet.

The two girls had gone to the centre of the river, in a bid to click a “perfect selfie” of themselves. However, the water level of the river suddenly rose, stranding the duo in the middle of the river. Local police were called in to extricate the beleaguered girls, who with the help of locals and ropes, brought the girls to safety.

According to a local police official who assisted the rescue of the two girls, a group of girls had come to the mountain river Pench on a picnic. But, two of them went inside the river to take a selfie. While they were clicking a perfect selfie from a stone perched smack in the middle of the river, the water level rose suddenly, trapping the duo. The other members of the picnic group immediately informed the locals, who in turn relayed the information to the police. After being stranded for almost an hour in the river in spate, the two girls were rescued by the police and the locals.