Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports Two girls get trapped in raging Pench river in Madhya Pradesh while taking selfies,...
News Reports
Updated:

Two girls get trapped in raging Pench river in Madhya Pradesh while taking selfies, rescued by police and locals

The two girls, part of a larger picnic group, went inside the Pench river, to click a perfect selfie from a stone perched smack in the middle of the river

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Police rescues two girls who had gone in the Pench river to click a perfect selfie of themselves
Two girls stuck in raging Pench river rescued by police
1

A major tragedy was averted in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh when the police rescued two girls stuck in the middle of a gushing Pench river. A video of the girls being trapped at the centre of a violently raging river has gone viral on the Internet.

The two girls had gone to the centre of the river, in a bid to click a “perfect selfie” of themselves. However, the water level of the river suddenly rose, stranding the duo in the middle of the river. Local police were called in to extricate the beleaguered girls, who with the help of locals and ropes, brought the girls to safety.

According to a local police official who assisted the rescue of the two girls, a group of girls had come to the mountain river Pench on a picnic. But, two of them went inside the river to take a selfie. While they were clicking a perfect selfie from a stone perched smack in the middle of the river, the water level rose suddenly, trapping the duo. The other members of the picnic group immediately informed the locals, who in turn relayed the information to the police. After being stranded for almost an hour in the river in spate, the two girls were rescued by the police and the locals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Bengaluru: Municipal officials barricade residences of coronavirus patients by nailing tin sheets on doors, removes it after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials nailed tin sheets on the doors of two residences in Bengaluru after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.

Body of Hindu saint found hanging from tree in temple premises in UP, locals allege he was murdered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Body of Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj found hanging from a tree in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur in UP

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Two girls get trapped in raging Pench river in Madhya Pradesh while taking selfies, rescued by police and locals

OpIndia Staff -
A video of two girls being trapped at the centre of a violently raging Pench river has gone viral on the Internet.
Read more
News Reports

“If we don’t act now CCP will erode our freedom”: Mike Pompeo pitches for a new “alliance of democracies” to tackle China

Jhankar Mohta -
China ripped off our prized intellectual property and trade secrets, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo tears into China
Read more
News Reports

Haryana man Jumma arrested after confessing that he killed his 5 children over the last 5 years

OpIndia Staff -
After bodies of two teenage sisters found in a canal, their father Jumma confesses that he killed them and 3 other children earlier
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Remote villages in Shopian get electricity for the first time with PM’s Soubhagya scheme

OpIndia Staff -
Electricity to these villages has been provided under the central government's Saubhagya Scheme launched by PM Modi in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Municipal officials barricade residences of coronavirus patients by nailing tin sheets on doors, removes it after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials nailed tin sheets on the doors of two residences in Bengaluru after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa staying in Fairmont hotel develops breathing problems, admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress MLA been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city after he complained of breathing problems.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: COVID positive minor girl sexually assaulted by another patient at ITBP facility, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
According to the additional DCP (South district) Parvinder Singh, a case had been registered against the COVID positive duo under the POSCO Act and IPC Section 376.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Fertiliser scam: Agrasain Gehlot, brother of Ashok Gehlot named as a part of smuggling syndicate in DRI and custom department report

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the ED had conducted raids at the premises of Agrasain Gehlot in Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat in connection to the fertiliser scam.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt to distribute Rs 1.80 crores to 121 Madarsas in the state for salaries of their teachers

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government had launched the Dr Zakir Hussain Madarsa Modernisation Scheme to modernise these Islamic religious centres by developing infrastructure and for the appointment of teachers to educate children in modern subjects and grant of scholarships.
Read more

Connect with us

237,331FansLike
414,142FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com