Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Reports Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against...
LawNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

The court also issued a notice to Attorney General KK Venugopal, and made Twitter Inc a party in the case instead of Twitter India

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Prashant Bhushan
Supreme Court started hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan
94

The Supreme Court of India took Suo Moto against Prashant Bhushan’s reckless behaviour on the social media and initiated contempt of Court case against him and Twitter India. The apex court issued a show-cause notice to the senior advocate asking him to explain why actions should not be taken against him on contempt of court charges. The court has also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist the court, in the case, and a notice for the same has been issued to the AG. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra heard the suo moto case against Prashant Bhushan.

The court stated that the case been filed against Prashant Bhushan for his tweet on last 4 CJIs, and another tweet on CJI riding a bike.

Bhushan tweeted against CJI on 27th June and 29th June. Justice Mishra mentioned that these two tweets posted by Prashant Bhushan would be added as the base of contempt in the case. In the 27th June tweet he said, “When historians in future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs.”

27th June tweet by Prashant Bhushan

In the 29th June tweet, he added a photo of CJI riding a bike in Nagpur and said, “CJI rides a 50 Lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access Justice!”

29th June tweet by Prashant Bhushan

Justice Mishra said that the subject in the matter is the contempt case against Prashant Bhushan. His tweet was also carried out by Times of India. He said that a petition was filed in the court for contempt proceedings from the administrative side. They have checked the petition and allegations Bhushan made against CJI SA Bobde.

The court registered the case on 9th July 2020. A plea by Mahek Maheshwari, an advocate based in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, was filed against Prashant Bhushan on 2nd July seeking contempt proceedings against him and Twitter India for a tweet mentioning CJI SA Bobde riding a bike during his Nagpur visit.

In the plea, Maheshwari said that the tweet is of serious nature and he is questioning the sovereign functions of the CJI. “The remarks are too inhuman forgetting that how much Hon’ble CJI and the other justices are stretching themselves to ensure justice to the citizens that they allow hearing by Video Conferencing Mode and they are not even enjoying vacations properly,” Maheshwari added.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya who was appearing for Twitter India said that they had been impleaded incorrectly in the case. The correct party will be Twitter Inc of California. If the court passes an order to disable the tweets, they will oblige to it.

A correct notice will be sent out to Twitter Inc of California. Twitter India’s name as a party will be removed from the case. Twitter can file an application to present their side. Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya said that he would submit the reply in the next hearing.

Sajan Povvayya said that Twitter has nothing to defend in such cases, and they can disable the tweets if the courts order them to do so. To it the bench retorted asking why they can’t disable the tweets themselves after contempt proceedings have been initiated against them. The advocate said that they will intimate his client about the same.

The court has set 5th August as the next date for the hearing.

Bhushan is known for his PILs and controversial statements

This is not the first time Prashant Bhushan made such tweets. In March 2019, he admitted in front of the court that he made a mistake tweeting that the government appeared to have misled the Apex Court. He said he “accidentally” submitted fabricated minutes of the high-powered selection panel meeting for the appointment of M Nageshwara Rao as the interim chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In February that year, Attorney General KK Venugopal and Central government filed a contempt petition against Bhushan. However, AG later withdrew the petition stating Bhushan has agreed to accept his mistake in front of the court.

ANI’s tweet where they quoted Bhushan saying it is a sad day for Indian democracy after Yakub Memon was hanged.

Bhushan had been in the news many times for all the wrong reasons. He had appeared for terrorists like Yakub Memon and called the day of his execution a sad day for India. He tried to stop the deportation of illegal Rohingyas. He often files irrelevant PILs in the supreme court. The court recently raised concerns over such PILs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani journalist who had criticised military kidnapped in broad daylight, released after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Matiullah Jan is a freelance journalist who has been criticising the military in his writings and social media posts.
Read more
Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff -
ED raided several premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a fertiliser scam for selling fertiliser to middleman
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices
Read more
News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

As deadline approaches, Priyanka Gandhi ready to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, will shift to Gurugram temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi not to move her base to UP as speculated, will live in Gurugram for few months before shifting back to Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s murder in Ghaziabad: Main accused Shanoor Mansuri arrested with weapon and bullets, errant cops suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Shahnoor Mansuri, the main accused in UP journalist murder case arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Teenage Afghan girl picks up father’s AK-47, kills Taliban terrorists who had murdered her parents

OpIndia Staff -
Teenage Qamar Gul watched the Taliban terrorists kill her parents and picked up her father's AK-47. She reportedly killed two terrorists and injured several others.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Joshi's nephew has stated that Kamal-ud-din's son was the one who was harassing his sister with a group of other miscreants and he had shot and killed his uncle.
Read more

Connect with us

237,082FansLike
412,787FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com