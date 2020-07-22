Wednesday, July 22, 2020
As deadline approaches, Priyanka Gandhi ready to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, will shift to Gurugram temporarily

It is believed that Priyanka Gandhi is likely to come back to Delhi, after, one of the two-three accommodations, which she has been looking at in the national capital gets finalised

OpIndia Staff

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to shift out of her Lutyen's bungalow (Courtesy: Asianet Newable)
As the deadline given to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Lutyen’s Delhi is nearing the end, the Gandhi scion is all set to move out of the bungalow. According to reports, she will be shifting to a house in DLF Aralia, Sector 42, Gurugram, Haryana.

On July 1, Priyanka Gandhi was served a notice to vacate the government accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year, by August 1.

According to sources, she would be temporarily shifting to Gurugram for the next few months. It is believed that Priyanka is likely to come back to Delhi, after, one of the two-three accommodations, which she has been looking at in the national capital gets finalised.

One of these houses, likely to be finalised, is located near Sujan Singh Park in New Delhi, where repair work is underway. According to sources the repair work will take about one or two months, till then the Congress leader will stay at the Gurugram house. Once the repair work is through, the Gandhi scion will shift to Delhi, added the source.

Meanwhile, most of her household goods have been shifted to the Gurugram house and security inspection process has also been completed.

Now that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her Lutyen’s bungalow, it is undertood that she would in future, use her mother Sonia Gandhi’s official residence for conducting political meetings in Delhi.

Party believed Priyanka Gandhi would shift to UP to help revive the dying Congress

Until now, it was being speculated that the Gandhi scion would be moving to Uttar Pradesh and staying in Kaul House, the house owned by Priyanka’s grandmother Indira Gandhi’s maternal aunt, Sheila Kaul. Congress had believed that by shifting her base to Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would probably ‘strengthen the base’ of Congress in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 state elections, and as her grandmother did post-emergency, she too would blow life back into the dying Congress. But now those speculations have proved to be incorrect.

Priyanka had lived in the government accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate since 1997, as she was an Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee. However, after the threat perception was downgraded and subsequent removal of the SPG protection, Priyanka, despite being a private citizen continued to stay in government accommodation even though she does not hold any official government position.

Recently, Union Minister Hardeep Puri had revealed, that a senior Congress leader requested 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Gandhi could stay on, a claim which was refuted by the Gandhi scion.

