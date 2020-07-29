Wednesday, July 29, 2020
“Welcome to the Indian Ocean”: Indian Naval warship welcomes the Rafale as it establishes contact. Listen in

Rafale jets have arrived in India.
The Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata deployed in the Arabian Sea has established contact with the Rafale jets.

INS Kolkata: Aero leader, Indian Naval Warship Delta 63. Welcome to the Indian Ocean.

Flying Rafale leader: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding the sea.

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings.

Flying Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over and out.

The jets have arrived in the Indian air space.

The five Rafale jets are to be inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala base today. They left France on Monday, July 27. They are accompanied by two Su-30MKIs.

