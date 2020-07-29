The Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata deployed in the Arabian Sea has established contact with the Rafale jets.

#HEAR: Indian #Rafale contingent establishes contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata deployed in Western Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/NOnzKOo2fa — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

INS Kolkata: Aero leader, Indian Naval Warship Delta 63. Welcome to the Indian Ocean.

Flying Rafale leader: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding the sea.

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings.

Flying Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over and out.

The Defence Ministry also welcomed the shining new jets.

The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala! @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/dh35pMDyYi — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020

The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/djpt16OqVd — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020

The jets have arrived in the Indian air space.

The five Rafale jets are to be inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala base today. They left France on Monday, July 27. They are accompanied by two Su-30MKIs.