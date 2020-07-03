Friday, July 3, 2020
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi shares video to call PM Modi a liar, gets Congress workers, non-residents to act as Ladakhis

The fifth person to appear in the video, Sachin Mirupa, is not only the General Secretary of NSUI, the student wing of Congress party, but he is also from Himachal Pradesh, not Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi shares video featuring Congress workers who claim China had occupied land in inside LAC
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, image via Twitter
There is no end to Rahul Gandhi’s baseless attack on PM Narendra Modi on the Indo-China conflict issue. Hours after the prime minister visited Leh and Indian Army’s Nimu base in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi chose to peddle his repeated lies again, claiming that the PM is lying on the border issue.

While the Indian govt has been maintaining that Indian soldiers had evicted Chinese soldiers from their unauthorized positions along the LAC and at present there is no Chinese incursion inside the LAC, the Congress party, particularly former president Rahul Gandhi, refuses to believe that and keeps claiming that China has occupied large swathes of land in Ladakh.

Re-iterating the same claim, Rahul Gandhi posted a video today, claiming that it contains testimonials from people from Ladakh saying that China has occupied Indian territory. Posting the tweet, the Gandhi scion insinuated that PM Modi is lying while claiming that China has not occupied Indian territory.

https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1278961998869360644

But a scrutiny of the people featured in the video exposes Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda. It has been found that several people who said that China has occupied Indian land in Ladakh are in fact, Congress workers and leaders, and some of them don’t even belong to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In the following video compiled by Political Kida, one can see that several persons are members and office bearers of the Congress party.

Congress workers, non-Ladakhis featured to peddle Congress’ lies

The fifth person to appear in the video, Sachin Mirupa, is not only the General Secretary of NSUI, the student wing of Congress party, but he is also from Himachal Pradesh, not Ladakh. The video also features one Tundup Nubu Cheetha claiming that media is misleading the public on the border issue. He said that PM Modi’s claim of China not occupying Indian land is incorrect. Tundup is General Secretary of District Youth Congress in Leh. Similarly, Dorjay Gyaltson who appears in the video is the Working President of Leh District Youth Congress.

Another person featured in the video is Namgyal Durbuk, who has been quoted by several media houses over the last several weeks claiming that Indian govt is lying about the border situation. He was also interviewed by journalist Barkha Dutt for her online venture Mojo, where he has been introduced as a former councilor of the Congress party.

Several other persons appearing in are also either linked to the Congress party or are politicians. Angdu Sonam, for example, is the sarpanch of Thiksay village in Ladakh.

