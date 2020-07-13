Monday, July 13, 2020
Updated:

While Congress leaves doors open for Sachin Pilot’s return, his posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office

The political crisis in Rajasthan deepens. Congress gets into firefighting mode as the Gehlot government stares at a collapse.

OpIndia Staff

Congress keeps the doors of the party open for Sachin Pilot even as his posters are removed from the party office in Jaipur
Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot
9

As the high-voltage political drama continues in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, ahead of the legislative party meeting in Jaipur, has said that the Congress party’s doors for the disenchanted leader Sachin Pilot and his supporters are open and shall always remain open.

“Ahead of the meeting, I urge all MLAs to attend to support and help strengthen the party. I admit there are differences of opinions among us but that is normal in any political situation. However, allowing this misunderstanding to be exploited by the BJP is not right. No matter how high your position in the party. The government in Rajasthan was people’s mandate. Our doors are and shall always remain open for Sachin Pilot and his supporters. We can sit and iron out differences together,” Surjewala said while addressing the media.

The Congress spokesperson also added that party’s forum should be used to air grievances and not the external platforms which is against the party discipline and provides an opportunity for other political parties to exploit the differences.

Congress leadership constantly in touch with Sachin Pilot

Stating that the Congress leadership had had multiple conversations with Sachin Pilot in the span of last 48 hours, Surjewala said, “In the last 48 hours, the Congress leadership is constantly in touch with Sachin Pilot and have spoken to him a number of times about the present political situation in the state. You cannot solve any issue by breaking away from the family. It will not only hurt the party but you as well.”

BJP uses ED, CBI and Income Tax against political opponents

Taking a dig at the central government on the ongoing raids at the premises of Gehlot’s aides, Surjewala said that the BJP government at the centre has three frontal organisation–Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax department which they unleash against their political opponents to gain benefits when there is a looming political crisis.

“The Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are the frontal organisations of the BJP. There are always ready to come to the fore front each time there is some political crisis, with wrong intentions. They are unable to bribe the MLAs, precisely why they have called the IT. I can assure you that the ED will come by afternoon followed by the CBI,” Surjewala said.

Posters of Sachin Pilot removed from Rajasthan Congress office

While the Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is making overtures to Sachin Pilot and his disgruntled supporters to return to the Congress party, posters of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan–Sachin Pilot have been removed from the Congress office in Jaipur.

The development came a day after Pilot claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is in the minority as over 30 legislators are supporting him. Pilot has skipped the legislative meeting and is currently camping in the national capital with his 12 MLAs. About 94 MLAs are at present attending the Congress meeting that is underway at Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur.

