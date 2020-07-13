Monday, July 13, 2020
Home Politics Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, I-T raids at premises of CM Ashok Gehlot's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, I-T raids at premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajasthan: IT raids at the premises of Congress leader close to Ashok Gehlot
Dharamender Rathore (left), Ashok Gehlot (right)
3

On Monday, about 200 Income Tax (I-T) Department officials reportedly raided the house of Congress leader Dharamender Rathore over suspicious foreign transactions. As per the report, Rathore is considered as a ‘close aide’ of Ashok Gehlot.

Besides, the residence of one Rajiv Arora, a jewellery firm owner, has also been raided. Arora is also said to be close to the Rajasthan Chief Minister. The I-T officials conducted searches at several locations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Kota, Mumbai, and Delhi. Reportedly, the raids were conducted following complaints of tax evasion. As per the report, the Rajasthan Police was not apprised of the raids by the Income Tax Department.

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday along with 20-25 Congress and independent MLAs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support. Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined. The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time.

Reports are also emerging claiming that Sachin Pilot may meet the BJP top brass soon to join the party. Earlier, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was sidelined in an equal manner by the Congress party which preferred Kamal Nath as the CM had left the grand old party to Join the BJP. The Kamal Nath government had fallen, BJP’s Shivraj Sing Chouhan had become CM, and Scindia was given a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, Gehlot said, “I have tried to take everyone aboard in this fight against the Coronavirus. However, BJP leaders have crossed all levels of inhumanity. While we are proactively trying to save lives and means of livelihood, they are trying to destabilise the government.” Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary allegedly made by leaders such as Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore, and Gulab Chand Kataria. He further alleged that efforts are being made to create a political crisis in Rajasthan, as was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRajatshan news, Sachin pilot news, Gehlot sarkar

Trending now

News Reports

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot meets former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Rebel' Congress leader Sachin Pilot met former Congress leader and BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, I-T raids at premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Sachin Pilot may join the BJP soon. Congress is still claiming that it has the majority numbers in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot's government is stable.
Read more
News Reports

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: BJP MLA from Uttar Dinajpur found hanging, party demands CBI inquiry over murder

OpIndia Staff -
Raiganj MP Debashree Chowdhury said, "None can commit suicide with his hands tied. Everyone is skeptical about his death."
Read more
Social Media

Vadodara Police detains social media user Shubham Mishra over allegations of issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua

OpIndia Staff -
Vadodara Police detained Shubham Mishra for issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua for her video.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot
Read more
News Reports

Former RSS pracharak, Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh succumbs to Coronavirus in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu right wing leader in West Bengal and Hindu Samhiti founder Tapan Ghosh dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata hospital
Read more
News Reports

Raza Academy demands ban on Islamic movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’, warns of ‘law and order problems’

OpIndia Staff -
The Raza Academy has issued a statement demanding a ban on the 2015 movie 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' by Majid Majidi.
Read more

Connect with us

235,842FansLike
405,313FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com