Saturday, July 18, 2020
Home News Reports Rajasthan political crisis: BJP slams Congress for levelling allegations of horse-trading, demands CBI inquiry...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP slams Congress for levelling allegations of horse-trading, demands CBI inquiry into phone tapping scandal

Sambit Patra asked whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed while tapping the phones of people who are connected to politics

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Phone Tapping scandal: BJP poses serious questions at the Congress party
Screengrab of the video
1

In a press conference on Saturday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lambasted the Congress party for making false allegations of horse-trading against the BJP and posed serious questions over the sensational phone tapping controversy. At the very onset, Patra said, “We are witnessing the political drama unfold in Rajasthan. It’s a mixture of conspiracy, fabrication, fraud and violation of law. The political game that is being played in the State is a mixture of all these ingredients.”

He continued, “The State government was constituted in 2018. After Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the Chief Minister, a situation similar to that of Cold War ensued within the Congress party. Yesterday, Ashok Gehlot conceded to the media that there was a communication gap between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister (Sachin Pilot).”

The BJP spokesperson then proceeded to pose serious questions about the phone tapping row that has now added fuel to the fire of the political conundrum in Rajasthan. Sambit Patra asked whether phone tapping was done at the behest of the Congress party. He enquired, “Is it not a sensitive and legal issue if phone tapping has been done?”

BJP accuses Congress of breach of privacy, unconstitutional behaviour

Sambit Patra asked whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed while tapping the phones of people who are connected to politics. He added, “The people of Rajasthan want to know whether their privacy has been compromised.” The BJP spokesperson asked the Congress party whether they resorted to ‘unconstitutional ways’ while trying to save themselves on being ‘cornered’ in Rajasthan.

BJP demands CBI inquiry

Patra stated that phone tapping by a State government can be done, following a review by a committee chaired by the State Secretary. He emphasised, “Phone tapping can only be done by authorized agencies as per due process of law and subject to approve safeguards and SOPs.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. “Did the Congress tap phones? Were SOPs followed? Was the same treatment meted out to politicians from other political parties? There must be an urgent CBI probe in the case,” Sambit Patra emphasised.

Audiotape scandal and political drama

On Friday, the Congress party held a presser in Jaipur, claiming that some ‘viral’ audio recordings had been found which hinted at ongoing ‘dealings’ to ‘buy’ MLAs. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told in a presser that Congress leader Bhanwar Lal and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and another BJP leader Sanjay Jain were talking about bringing the Gehlot government down. On the basis of some ‘leaked’ and ‘viral’ audio clips, Surjewala claimed that Shekhawat was plotting with some Congress MLAs to get them to the BJP side. Reportedly, a complaint was later filed against Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasra by a BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj for making false accusations against the union minister.

Political crisis in Rajasthan

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday along with 20-25 Congress and independent MLAs. Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined.

The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time. The rebel Congress leader has told Ashok Gehlot that ‘majority’ has to be proven on the floor of the House and not in the back garden of Gehlot’s residence. Sachin Pilot stated, “If they have numbers as claimed, then, why not do a headcount? Take them to the Governor instead of moving them to the hotel.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssambit patra bjp, rajasthan congress, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot

Trending now

Politics

After bungling up Rajasthan, Congress quotes Indira Gandhi to hail the principle of respecting ‘electoral mandate’, reduces itself to a joke

OpIndia Staff -
Quoting Indira Gandhi, Congress tweeted, "Respecting the electoral mandate is quintessential in a democracy. Even the slightest attempt to subvert it is an insult to the hardworking citizens. #CongressKeVichaar".
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more

Man who tonsured head of a Nepali in Varanasi turns out to be associated with Shiv Sena, calls himself a ‘disciple of Bala Saheb’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A Nepali man was tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’ by one Arun Pathak who was from Shiv Sena

Two members of Tamil YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam arrested after insulting Hindu God Murugan in a video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two individuals associated with YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam' have been arrested by the police in Tamil Nadu.

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones

S Jaishankar dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claims on India’s foreign policy, reminds him of UPA’s geopolitical blunders that undermined India’s interests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jaishankar asked Rahul Gandhi to compare India's responses to Pakistan after the Uri and Pulwama attacks to that of UPA-era response to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and Manmohan Singh's Sharm-al Sheikh and Havana blunders.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.
Read more
Politics

How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP slams Congress for levelling allegations of horse-trading, demands CBI inquiry into phone tapping scandal

OpIndia Staff -
BJP questions Congress over phone tapping issue during political crisis in Rajasthan, demands an urgent CBI probe into the matter
Read more
Politics

After bungling up Rajasthan, Congress quotes Indira Gandhi to hail the principle of respecting ‘electoral mandate’, reduces itself to a joke

OpIndia Staff -
Quoting Indira Gandhi, Congress tweeted, "Respecting the electoral mandate is quintessential in a democracy. Even the slightest attempt to subvert it is an insult to the hardworking citizens. #CongressKeVichaar".
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
Law

Retiring Judge Banumathi reveals how she believes in the Gospel of Jesus Christ despite being a ‘Hindu’

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Banumathi has served 6 years in the apex court, following her appointment in 2014, she is also the 6th woman to ever grace the apex court
Read more
News Reports

Man who tonsured head of a Nepali in Varanasi turns out to be associated with Shiv Sena, calls himself a ‘disciple of Bala Saheb’

OpIndia Staff -
A Nepali man was tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’ by one Arun Pathak who was from Shiv Sena
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Complaint filed against Congress leaders says that plan to falsely accuse Union Minister with audiotape hatched at CM Gehlot’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after a complaint was filed against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for conspiring to pull down its government in Rajasthan, a complaint has been filed against Congress leaders by a BJP leader for making false accusations
Read more
News Reports

Human trial of coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN begins, no adverse effects reported on the subjects so far: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana Health Minister says no adverse effects reported on the subjects so far in Human trial of Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi court grants bail to 34 more foreign nationals on plea bargaining

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court has granted bail to a number of foreign nationals on plea bargaining who had attended Tablighi Jamaat violating visa rules
Read more
News Reports

Two members of Tamil YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam arrested after insulting Hindu God Murugan in a video

OpIndia Staff -
Two individuals associated with YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam' have been arrested by the police in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
News Reports

“No Namaaz in Masjid”, Maharashtra Government tells Muslims to pray at home during Bakri Eid due to coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt have asked Muslims to celebrate Bakri Eid in a simple manner, and banned prayer in mosques during the eid
Read more

Connect with us

236,253FansLike
409,533FollowersFollow
276,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com