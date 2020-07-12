Speculations are rife that Rajasthan government may go the Madhya Pradesh way as the infighting between Congress leaders continue and Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Saturday along with 20-25 Congress and independent MLAs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called for a meeting of Cabinet Ministers at his residence and asked all Congress MLAs to write a letter in his support. As per the report, the meeting was not attended by the MLAs who support Pilot over Gehlot. Gehlot has alleged that a conspiracy is underway to topple the state government run by him.

Following the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister. Eventually, Gehlot was made the CM, and Pilot was sidelined. The divide between the two factions, within the State government, seemed to have widened over time.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has apprised Sonia Gandhi, State in-charge Avinash Pandey, and General Secretary KC Venugopal of the political turmoil in the state. Ashok Gehlot has reportedly accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading and making attempts to topple the ‘stable’ government, on the instructions of the Central leadership of the party.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, Gehlot said, “I have tried to take everyone aboard in this fight against the Coronavirus. However, BJP leaders have crossed all levels of inhumanity. While we are proactively trying to save lives and means of livelihood, they are trying to destabilise the government.” Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary allegedly made by leaders such as Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore, and Gulab Chand Kataria. He further alleged that efforts are being made to create a political crisis in Rajasthan, as was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MLAs moved to resort, prior to RS polls

Earlier, the Rajasthan Congress claimed that attempts are being made to destabilise the Congress-led government by luring MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Following the scare, the Congress party has also shifted its 107 Congress and independent MLAs to a resort on the outskirts of Jaipur. The Congress leader Mahesh Josh also sought “strict legal action” against such persons for indulging in corrupt activities.